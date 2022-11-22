Vampirella Strikes Volume 2 #7 Preview: Vampirella Attends a Meeting?

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dynamite. Vampirella goes undercover at a Chaos Cult meeting in this preview of Vampirella Strikes Volume 2 #7, in stores Wednesday from Dynamite.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Vampirella Strikes Volume 2 #7? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES VOLUME 2 #7

DYNAMITE

SEP220824

SEP220825 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR B SEGOVIA – $3.99

SEP220826 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR C YOON – $3.99

SEP220827 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR D CALDWELL – $3.99

SEP220828 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

AUG229142 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #7 CVR M FOC PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place-a world very much in need of Vampirella. Wearing the guise of a Chaos Cult leader, Vampirella has infiltrated a special meeting of the highest order. What plans does the insidious demon cult have for the unsuspecting world and what do they have to do with the return of one of Vampirella's most dangerous enemies, the blood red Queen of Hearts? Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstar artists Lucio Parrillo, Stephen Segovia, Junggeun Yoon, plus another stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon!

In Shops: 11/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

