Vault Will Debut New Horror Series Human Remains #1 In September

Vault Comics has announced today that this September will see the debut of their new horror series, Human Remains, by legendary writer Peter Milligan (Shade: The Changing Man, X-Statix, Enigma), star artist Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, The Final Girls), colorist Dearbhla Kelly (I Walk With Monsters, Red Sonja), and designer Tim Daniel. In a brief summary on their website, Vault describes the new series by saying, "there's a new breed of monster-hunting people – and they find us by our strongest emotions, good or bad. Strong love, strong hate, strong fear – it's all an appetizer to these new terrors."

In a full synopsis sent to us by Vault, here's how the publisher describes their new horror series, Human Remains:

Dax and Bisa love each other. But in this new and terrifying world, love is dangerous. Feeling anything is dangerous. Earth has a new and terrible invader—monsters that deprive us of the very feelings that make us human. A shocking tale of pent-up emotions, perilously loud sex, and forced compsure in the face of unspeakable horror…from one of the most celebrated writers in comics, Peter Milligan and breakout horror artist Sally Cantirino.

Writer Peter Milligan describes the origins of the story and how last year's COVID-19 lockdown led to its creation.

"London England, last summer. It was during the first lockdown and my wife and I were walking in Kenwood Park, North London, enjoying the one period of outside exercise we were allowed per day. I watched the people around me, all keeping their distance from each other, all – at least all who had had any sense – somewhat wary. I was struck by how strange this all was. And I thought about all the things that had recently been so natural that we now could not do. All the touching, socializing, kissing, close-up talking. All that everyday human stuff. It seemed the virus was stripping us of some of the essential qualities of what it was to be human. A thought struck me, how much can you strip away from what it is to be human…before you stop being human?"

If you want to get your copy of Human Remains #1, the new horror series from Vault Comics, you can pick it up at your local comic book shop this September.