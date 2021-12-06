Veronica Idolizes Clark Griswold in Betty & Veronica Christmas Story

Veronica Lodge learned everything she knows about exterior illumination from the classic film Christmas Vacation if this preview of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #299 is accurate. The issue features a new story in the classic Archie Comics style by Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli, in which Veronica has had her home decorated with the most elaborate Christmas light display in Riverdale. The issue hits stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: "Holiday Lights" Betty & Veronica are planning on hosting the best and brightest Christmas party in Riverdale—emphasis on brightest! Veronica's making sure the Lodge Estate has the most over-the-top holiday display anyone's ever seen! But what happens when there's an unexpected power outage? Will their holiday bash end up a holiday bust?

Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario "Tito" Peña
On Sale Date: 12/8
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.

