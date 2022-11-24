Viz Media Launch Sui Ishida's Choujin X in February 2023 Solicits

Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA. And in February, they will be launching Sui Ishida's Choujin X and also putting out a Free Comic Book Day edition in May. Viz Media also publish Sublime, their boys' love line, launching Megumi & Tsugumi by Mitsuru Si.

FCBD 2023 CHOUJIN X & ROOSTER FIGHTER

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC220016

(W) Sui Ishida, Shu Sakuratani (A) Sui Ishida, Shu Sakuratani

Choujin X: Best friends Tokio and Azuma do everything together, even if most of the time it feels like Tokio is just stumbling along in Azuma's cooler, more talented footsteps. But when they're attacked one night by a superhuman mutant called a choujin, Tokio finally has a chance to shine-by turning into a choujin himself!

Rooster Fighter: In a world where terrifying monsters walk the earth, one heroic rooster is destined for greatness. When giant demons threaten the innocent, he's going to show them who's boss! Preview Material Rating: Teen In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 0

FCBD 2023 ANIMAL CROSING & KIRBY MANGA MANIA

VIZ MEDIA LLC

DEC220047

(W) Kokonasu Rumba, Hirokazu Hikawa (A) Kokonasu Rumba, Hirokazu Hikawa

Animal Crossing: Read the gag-filled adventures of four goofy residents living among the Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters!

Kirby Manga Mania: Jump into Dream Land with Kirby and gobble up some fun! Everyone's favorite pink puff teams up with his friends to keep arch-frenemy King Dedede in line. Fans of all ages can enjoy this sampling of a classic Kirby comic; just take a deep breath and hop on in!

Reprint & Preview Material Rating: All-Ages In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: 0

CHOUJIN X GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

DEC221823

(W) Sui Ishida

Best friends Tokio and Azuma do everything together, even if most of the time it feels like Tokio is just stumbling along in Azuma's cooler, more talented footsteps. But when they're attacked one night by a superhuman mutant called a choujin, Tokio finally has a chance to shine-by turning into a choujin himself! For older teen audiences. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 14.99

MEGUMI & TSUGUMI GN

SUBLIME

DEC221814

(W) Mitsuru Si (A) Mitsuru Si

A tough-guy omega who believes he can control his heats through sheer willpower meets his match when he faces off with an alpha unlike any he's ever encountered before! Tsugumi is an omega whose sole goal in life is to beat up any alpha who crosses his path. But when he faces off with Megumi, he's finally met his match-just not in the way he thinks! Tsugumi is a delinquent who hates all alphas for how they treat omegas like him, so when some alphas from an elite school attack another omega, Tsugumi beats 'em to a pulp! Megumi, the son of the elite school's chairman, takes it upon himself to avenge his pummeled friends, but when the time comes, all he finds is a fired-up Tsugumi reeking of pheromones and insisting he can control his heat through sheer willpower! Faced with a different kind of battle, Megumi goes from attacker to savior, whisking Tsugumi to safety and leaving the cranky omega reconsidering everything he's ever thought about alphas.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

CANDY COLOR PARADOX GN VOL 06 (MR)

SUBLIME

DEC221815

(W) Isaku Natsume (A / CA) Isaku Natsume

Reporter Onoe and photographer Kaburagi constantly bicker and argue on their stakeouts, but will their antagonistic behavior paradoxically evolve into something sweeter? Satoshi Onoe, a reporter for a weekly magazine, has a new stakeout partner, and he's anything but thrilled about it. Photographer Motoharu Kaburagi's unconventional reporting methods and overall bad attitude are enough to drive Onoe insane. But the more the two work together, the closer they get. Ready to take their relationship to a whole new level, Kaburagi and Onoe make the next big leap on their path to love-finding an apartment together. But end-of-the-year holiday cheer turns into holiday dread, with endless work keeping the two from having time to see each other! Onoe starts worrying that Kaburagi is overworking himself, but his concern comes off as criticism, sparking the couple's first big argument and driving Onoe to say that maybe they shouldn't live together after all. And even after they make up, Kaburagi starts getting cold feet about the big move…

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MERMAID SCALES & TOWN SAND GN

VIZ LLC

DEC221824

(W) Yoko Komori

Everyone but Tokiko denies the existence of merpeople, and yet the townspeople hold a festival every year to honor them. Can she solve the mystery of what is real and what is fantasy? And learn to live with the truth? When Tokiko's parents break up, she and her father move from the bustling city to a sleepy coastal town to live with her grandmother. Starting sixth grade in a new school where everyone has known each other their whole life isn't easy… Things start to look up when local boy Narumi, another outsider, wants to be friends! But then strange memories start to surface. Swimming in the ocean… Drowning… Getting saved by… …a merman? For teen audiences. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 19.99

WAY OF THE HOUSEHUSBAND GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

DEC221825

(W) Kousuke Oono (A) Kousuke Oono

Tatsu faces off against his toughest opponent yet-a cunning little girl who refuses to eat her vegetables! It's going to take more than some quick sleight of hand to get one over on this smart cookie. Does the Immortal Dragon have what it takes to deliver the goods? For older teen audiences. In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 12.99

ROOSTER FIGHTER GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

DEC221826

(W) Syu Sakuratani (A) Syu Sakuratani

The fierce battle with the greed demon is over, but things are just beginning to heat up for Keiji as a video of the confrontation goes viral! The accidental fame brings unwanted attention to the heroic band of fowls. When the notoriety becomes overwhelming, Keiji finds himself seeking solace from an unexpected source. Can rooster and demon come together to find the meaning of life?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ZOM 100 BUCKETLIST OF DEAD GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

DEC221827

(W) Kotaro Takata (A) Kotaro Takata

Is there really a vaccine in the making? To discover the truth and check more items off their bucket list, Akira and the gang head to Osaka. But the zombies of Dotombori aren't your garden-variety zombies. Are they some kind of variant? Arriving to help the gang in their fight is a college buddy of Akira and Kencho's named Takemina. The three rekindle an old dream of opening a bar together, with their eyes set on achieving financial success! Wait, what exactly are the economics of a zombie apocalypse again?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GIRL THAT CANT GET A GIRLFRIEND GN

VIZ LLC

DEC221828

(W) Mieri Hiranishi (A) Mieri Hiranishi

Mieri is an awkward, nerdy college student with no dating experience, and her previous crushes on fellow butch women have all ended in disaster. That all changes when she meets Ash and has her feelings returned for the first time-but when first love turns to first heartbreak, Mieri will do everything possible to win Ash back. Based on true events, this is a hilarious and heart-wrenching story about love, loneliness, and the true meaning of finding one's own happy ending. For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 16.99

MY SPECIAL ONE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

DEC221829

(W) Momoko Koda (A) Momoko Koda

After a mortifying rejection, Sahoko Wakaume has sworn off beautiful boys. But a chance meeting at her family's restaurant puts her in the sights of gorgeous J-pop star Kouta Kirigaya of the group Like Legend. Sahoko will need all her cynicism to defend herself against Kouta's tenderhearted and affectionate efforts to win her heart! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HUNTERS GUILD RED HOOD GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

DEC221830

(W) Yuki Kawaguchi (A) Yuki Kawaguchi

Hoping to join the Hunters Guild, Velou boards the mobile training facility known as the Ironworks. But things aren't all sunshine and rainbows. After three grueling months of nonstop training, he and the other examinees are about to face the most difficult trial of all-the debarkation exam! This time it's a game of cops and robbers, and the ones playing the role of the cops are none other than Grimm and Debonair, leaving the trainees no choice but to run for their lives as the robbers! Velou seems to have a plan up his sleeve, but will the other examinees be willing to trust him? For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA ONE-WINGED BUTTERFLY GN

VIZ LLC

DEC221831

(W) Aya Yajima, Koyoharu Gotouge

Shinobu and Kanae ask Himejima to teach them how to slay demons. After he refuses, they must complete the impossible task of moving a giant rock to convince him to introduce them to trainers. In other tales, Zenitsu tricks Inosuke into helping him dig a hot spring under Uzui's training, Mitsuri grapples with her reason for becoming a Demon Slayer, Genya discusses his family with Sumi, the Hashiras try to make Tomioka smile, and Kimetsu Academy forms a rock band-much to Shinobu's chagrin!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

MISSION YOZAKURA FAMILY GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

DEC221832

(W) Hitsuji Gondaira, Hitsuji Gondaira

Hatoda, the president of the beloved yet shady toy company PoPoPPo, has transferred into Taiyo and Mutsumi's school! He challenges Taiyo to an athletics contest for a chance to shake Mutsumi's hand. Will Taiyo be able to keep this creep away from the love of his life?! Later, while out on a mission, Taiyo is intercepted by mysterious government spies from an organization called the Hinagiku-and they don't seem to want to be friends with him. For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 33

VIZ LLC

DEC221833

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

Knowing that All For One has put a target on his back, Midoriya has left U.A., hoping to draw the villains away from everyone he cares about. But his friends know the newest bearer of One For All shouldn't handle this burden alone, so they set out to bring him back into the fold. The forces of good need every hero they can find as the unfolding crisis in Japan now has global ramifications, with even foreign heroes itching to join the fight… For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SAKAMOTO DAYS GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

DEC221834

(W) Yuto Suzuki (A) Yuto Suzuki

Dangerous serial killers, the Order, and Sakamoto's crew clash! As the battles rage on, Sakamoto undergoes an unexpected transformation. Meanwhile, the evil mastermind X reveals his true intent, which sends shock waves through the assassin world! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SHOW-HA SHOTEN GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

DEC221835

(W) Akinari Asakura (A) Takeshi Obata

Ever since he failed to make his crush laugh, shy Azemichi Shijima has secretly been studying the art of comedy. Meanwhile, his classmate Taiyo Higashikata has big dreams of being funny but no follow-through. When the two team up, they just might be able to create a wave of laughter that reaches to the heavens and propels them to the top of the comedy world!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ART OF DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA HC

VIZ LLC

DEC221836

(A) Koyoharu Gotouge

"After the debut of the global smash-hit manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Koyoharu Gotouge instantly became one of the most popular artists in the world! The trials and travails of Tanjiro and Nezuko, two siblings cursed by fate, touched the hearts of fans even as the beautifully drawn action scenes thrilled them.

The Art of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collects the intricate and mind-bogglingly beautiful color art from the series, in addition to a host of chapter pages, illustrations, bonus manga, and commentary from creator Koyoharu Gotouge!"

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 24.99

RAINBOW DAYS GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

DEC221837

(W) Minami Mizuno (A) Minami Mizuno

Natsuki, Tomoya, and Tsuyoshi make progress in their respective romances. A girl confesses her feelings to the recently dumped Keiichi, but is she prepared for his role-playing proclivities? For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KINGS BEAST GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

DEC221838

(W) Rei Toma (A) Rei Toma

After years of pursuing vengeance, Rangetsu has finally found news of her brother-he's alive! Sogetsu has been kept locked in the inner palace, where his very flesh is harvested as medicine for an emperor obsessed with immortality. And now that the emperor has his hands on both twins and their mysterious powers, he's never going to let them go… For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

HAYATE COMBAT BUTLER GN VOL 41

VIZ LLC

DEC221839

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

The gang hits the beach! To recover Nagi's fortune, Hayate is willing to do anything, whether it's rebuilding a seaside club, fighting a robot over an octopus, searching a haunted island for curry powder, or going up against his own amnesiac brother. But is he willing to do all of the above, plus abandon his usually unimpeachable morals and exploit his massive harem of love interests for pure fan service? Yes. Yes, he is. For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

DEC221840

(W) Sorata Akiduki (A) Sorata Akiduki

After the soiree at the Lugiria estate, Eisetsu asks Obi for a favor. He's been informed that a Bergat loyalist might be lurking in his territory, and he wants Obi's help verifying the intel. The next day, Obi is off for a visit to Tsuruba's manor. Meanwhile, a suspect aroma wafts throughout the northern lands, raising alarms! For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 23

VIZ LLC

DEC221841

(W) Tomohito Oda (A) Tomohito Oda

It's Valentine's Day again, and Itan High is a chocolatsravaganza! But while most of the students are giving out goodies to celebrate friendships, Komi and Manbagi have a different goal-Tadano's heart! But do either of them have the courage to actually tell him that…? For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

URUSEI YATSURA GN VOL 17 (MR)

VIZ LLC

DEC221842

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

Inaba the Rabbit Man is trying to get a promotion, but to level up he has to pick a rare flower that only grows in space-time, and he needs to find a girl who will come with him on his dangerous quest! But when he asks Shinobu to be the girl he gets Ataru and Lum too! Is his promotion a guaranteed no? Later, some random dude shows up at Tomobiki High claiming to be Lum's fiancé! He whisks her away to be married on his darkness-draped home planet, and the only way Ataru can save her is by saying "I love you." When he can't bring himself to say it, Lum makes an ultimatum that balances the fate of the world against Ataru's heart! Is Earth doomed?! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

JOJOS BIZARRE ADV PT 5 GOLDEN WIND HC VOL 07

VIZ LLC

DEC221843

(W) Hirohiko Araki (A) Hirohiko Araki

There is no progress without sacrifice… Giorno and the gang have survived long enough to secure an earth-shattering secret about the boss, but it may cost them their lives! Then, Bruno Bucciarati faces off alone against a powerful enemy, but a face from the past emerges during the bitter battle. Is this the surprise return of an old friend or the introduction of a new foe?! For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 19.99

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 27

VIZ LLC

DEC221844

(W) Yoshiaki Sukeno (A) Yoshiaki Sukeno

When the Twin Stars are blamed for failing to protect Tsuchimikado Island from the Kegare invasion, Rokuro escapes into Magano. There, he teams up with an unlikely ally to find Benio. Together, they try to reach Outcast Valley, a secret place like no other… For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 9.99

RADIANT GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

DEC221845

(W) Tony Valente (A) Tony Valente

Ocoho, Diabal, and Lupa Lycco begin to search for the Domitors who have taken their friend Mélie. Elsewhere, the mysterious Grimm agrees to free the horned wizard Seth from imprisonment and imminent execution by the Inquisition in exchange for an interview with Domitor leader Adhès. Meanwhile, Seth, weakened by shackles of black silver, is finding it ever harder to contain the Nemeses confined within him… For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BORUTO GN VOL 16 NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

VIZ LLC

DEC221846

(W) Masashi Kishimoto (A) Mikio Ikemoto

Now with the mysterious Eida at his side, Code continues his march for revenge against Boruto and Konoha village. Even with Naruto and Sasuke on alert, stopping Code and his warping ability may be impossible. However, Kawaki seems to have some secret plans of his own. For teen audiences.

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 9.99

SPLATOON GN VOL 16

VIZ LLC

DEC221847

(W) Sankichi Hinodeya (A) Sankichi Hinodeya

The Battle Stamp Rally begins! It mixes in all the hardest pieces of the Turf War, the Ranked Battle, and the Salmon Run stages! How will Goggles and his friends do in this inkredible new challenge?! For all ages.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 9.99

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 28 (MR)

VIZ LLC

DEC221848

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

After the chaos at the Sapporo Brewery, all of the interested parties have come away with the knowledge they need to finally solve the coded tattooed skins. As the pieces fall into place, Sugimoto drifts to sleep, dreaming of a time before he was in the army, trying to make his way through the hustle and bustle of Tokyo. The seeds of Sugimoto's current situation were sown then, when he found himself caught up in the intrigues of competing military factions. It all leads to the final long-awaited discovery-the location of the hidden Ainu gold! For mature audiences.

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99