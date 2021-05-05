Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations

Viz Media has released their complete list of titles coming out in July 2021, this time they're including their Blu-Ray and DVD titles.

Viz Originals

Devil's Candy, Vol. 1

By REM and Bikkuri

At Hemlock Heart Academy, science wiz Kazu Decker shows off his skills by creating a humanoid girl named Pandora. But in a world of monsters and mayhem, surviving high school is harder than getting good grades and lessons often turn violent at Hemlock. Fortunately for them, Pandora's stoic nature and seemingly limitless strength, paired with Kazu's luck, knowledge and friends, get them out of trouble almost as often as it gets them mixed up in it!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $16.99

Shonen Jump

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 1

By Hajime Komoto

In the magic realm, magic is everything—everyone can use it, and one's social status is determined by their skill level. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god, but he harbors a secret that could turn his life upside down—he can't use magic! When he's found out, rather than his life being over, he's unexpectedly enrolled in magic school, where he must beat the competition!

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Moriarty the Patriot, Vol. 4

Storyboards by Ryosuke Takeuchi

Art by Hikaru Miyoshi

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

MI6 issues a top secret mission to take the British Empire out of the Afghan War. Moriarty believes Colonel Moran, who once fought in the war, to be the right man for the job. But will old memories from Moran's past haunt him during the mission? Meanwhile, more dark figures lurk in London's nobility, spreading further chaos in the country…

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

-FINAL VOLUME- The Promised Neverland, Vol. 20

Story by Kaiu Shirai

Art by Posuka Demizu

Find out what becomes of Emma, Ray, Norman and the other children in the final volume of The Promised Neverland.

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 10

Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Art by Betten Court

Original Concept by Kohei Horikoshi

Pop has emerged as the new Queen Bee, her transformation forced by the villainous Nomura, a.k.a. Number 6. At his direction, Pop begins to rain destruction down on Naruhata.

With a villain on the loose, it's only natural for heroes to be called in to deal with the situation, but Koichi knows his friend's life and soul are at stake. Will inspiration from his old master and training with past foes help him find the hero within?

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Platinum End, Vol. 13

Story by Tsugumi Ohba

Art by Takeshi Obata

The remaining god candidates are separated into two sides as the final confrontation over who will become the next god begins. Professor Yoneda seems to have everything figured out, but can Mirai turn the tables before they all wind up dead?

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $9.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 17

Story by Riichiro Inagaki

Art by Boichi

The Kingdom of Science is off on a high seas voyage to the U.S.A. However, Senku and Ryusui are soon divided on how best to chart their course, leading to all-out war – in the form of a poker game! After the winner is determined, what awaits their crew on th e large continent to the east?!

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

D.Gray-man, Vol. 27

By Katsura Hoshino

Fleeing the Black Order, Allen Walker uses an Ark and winds up taking himself and his frenemy Yu Kanda to Edinstown, England, where the story of "Allen" began. He and Yu wait while a Golem sent out by Yu goes to find their allies General Tiedoll and Johnny Gill. Allen and Yu then find themselves confronting akuma…

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Undead Unluck, Vol. 2

By Yoshifumi Tozuka

Sick of being targeted, Fuuko and Andy decide they would rather be hunters than the hunted. So they set their sights on joining the ten -member Union. But to snag the second seat they need, they'll have to defeat their would -be assailant, Unchange.

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Shojo Beat

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 14

By Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and Ryu are back in Lilias to work as herbalists. Shirayuki wastes no time diving into work, spending a backbreaking number of hours compounding medicine. But they aren't alone for long before Obi joins them on Zen's orders and invites Shirayuki to watch the sunset with him as they chat.

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 9

By Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Yuna's insecurities about herself resurface on her first Valentine's Day with Rio, and Akari's plan to give Kazuomi chocolates is thwarted. Will the girls be able to salvage this special day?

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Idol Dreams, Vol. 7

By Arina Tanemura

To pursue missed chances at love and success, 31-year-old Chikage Deguchi takes an experimental drug that changes her appearance back to how she looked at age 15. Hanami has left Tokita at the altar. As Tokita deals with the fallout, Haru takes the opportunity to woo Chikage.

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

-FINAL VOLUME- Oresama Teacher, Vol. 29

By Izumi Tsubaki

Mafuyu and her friends managed to save the school festival at the last minute, and with it the future of Midorigaoka Academy! But when Takaomi rushes to the hospital to tell his late?!

grandfather, all he finds is an empty bed. Had victory come too

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

Queen's Quality, Vol. 12

By Kyousuke Motomi

When Kyutaro faces off against Seiryu Clan member Aoi Shinonome, he realizes how weak the snake inside him is. He decides to let his snake eat some of his "wishes" in an attempt to grow significantly stronger, but will this dangerous gamble pay off?

On Sale Date July 6, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Media

Disney Bento: Fun Recipes for Bento Boxes!

By Masami Miyazaki

FiftyDisney characters! Create masterpieces for any meal, recipes for delicious bento boxes featuring your favorite including snack time, with Mickey, Minnie, Elsa, Anna, Winnie the Pooh, and more! Transform your lunch box with

Disney Bento and enjoy the magic wherever you go!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Price USA $17.99

-FINAL VOLUME- Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2, Vol. 4

Story by Hidenori Kusaka

Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

It's the exciting final volume of the Black 2 & White 2 series!

Blake catches up to Colress, the current leader of Team

Plasma, while Whitley, accompanied by the reformed Team Plasma member N, corners Ghetsis, whose plan is to self-

destruct, destroying evemust defeat their enemies and save the world, but it won't be rything around him. Both Trainers easy.

Can the four Pokédex holders Blake, Whitley, Black and White handle the greatest crisis ever to hit the Unova region?!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Price USA $9.99 Age Rating All Ages

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 4

By Hideki Goto

Fourth time around is the charm! Inklings Hit, Maikareturn for even more silly stories and fun adventures in the and Kou world of Splatoon!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating All Ages

Price USA $9.99

Persona 5, Vol. 7

By Hisato Murasaki

Based on the video game by Atlus

The Phantom Thieves are celebrating successfully reforming mob boss Kaneshiro when they are suddenly called out by the international hacker group "Medjed"! Caught off guard, Akira is further confused when he rec eives a mysterious message from a person claiming to know Medjed, who offers the Phantom Thieves a special deal to help them out with their predicament…

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

VIZ Signature

No. 5 Vol. 1

By Taiyo Matsumoto

In a world where most of the earth has become a harsh desert, the Rainbow Council of the Peace Corps has a growing crisis on its hands. No. 5, one member of a team of superpowered global security guardians and a top marksman, has gone rogue. Now the other guardians have to hunt down No. 5 and his mysterious companion, Matryoshka. But why did No. 5 turn against the council, and what will it mean for the future of the world?

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Age Rating Teen

Price USA $22.99

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 9

By Yuji Kaku

There is no success without sacrifice, and triumph often goes hand in hand with tragedy. The battle against Lord Tensen has forced everyone to push their bodies to the limit, accessing new abilities and taking desperate measures to secure their victory. But against such formidable foes, sometimes one's best is simply not enough. The bandit Aza Chobe and Gabimaru the Hollow have the best chances of beating the enemy, but they may pay a dear price for their victory!

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Age Rating Mature

Price USA $12.99

Asadora!, Vol. 3

By Naoki Urasawa

With the Olympics around the corner, the Japan Defense Forces have their hands full. So Jissoji enlists Asa and Kasuga's help to find, identify and deal with the mysterious creature that decimated Asa's hometown.

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $14.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 13

By Paru Itagaki

Because of his criminal record, gray wolf Legoshi is working in a noodle shop instead of attending high school. Through his job and apartment complex, he meets denizens of the sea, where the values and laws are surprisingly different from those on land. Meanwhile, Beastar horse Yahya and Komodo dragon Gosha attempt to settle their historic grievances through battle.

And then a black market drug hits the city…

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

Children of the Whales, Vol. 17

By Abi Umeda

The blight of the tárichos is infecting the people of the Mud Whale with horrifying speed, and the island seems doomed to become a floating graveyard. But visions of the past may have the power to save the future when Chakuro becomes witness to Shaun and O uni's private recollections.

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $12.99

RWBY: Official Manga Anthology, Vol. 5

Original Concept by Monty Oum & Rooster Teeth Productions

Story and Art by Various Artists

Thrilling and silly stories featuring Team JNPR!

Team RWBY is not the only group of Hunters and Huntresses in the world of Remnant!

Get to know Jaune Arc, Nora Valkyrie, Pyrrha Nikos and Lie Ren, one of the strongest—and most fun —teams of Grimm Hunters in the hit series RWBY! From a team of exciting new manga artists comes the fifth volume in a series of short story collections, this time showcasing Team JNPR!

On Sale Date July 20, 2021

Price USA $12.99 Age Rating Teen

Shonen Sunday

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 6

By Kenjiro Hata

Is this manga cute enough yet? No? Better add cats! Toast, possibly the least adorable kitten in manga, doesn't care for Nasa and interrupts his private time with his wife. Then Nasa and Tsukasa set out on a romantic date at an amusement park, not realizing that everyone else has the same idea…including Nasa's teacher, Yanagi Sensei, who's very concerned about what her former star pupil is doing with his life.

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Case Closed, Vol. 79

By Gosho Aoyama

The elusive jewel thief known as the Kaito Kid has eluded the

law every time…but can he nab a gem attached to the shell of a turtle in an aquarium? Conan wants to make sure that this time the Kaito Kid is all wet! Then Harley Hartwell investigates a string of suspicious suicides, believing them to be the work of a serial killer. But how could a man be murdered while alone in an elevator?

Then, when Conan and Harley investigate a supposed vampire cure, they find a case they can really sink their teeth into. Someone is eliminating a horror writer's family using methods straight out of a Dracula movie!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

-FINAL VOLUME- RIN-NE, Vol. 40

By Rumiko Takahashi

Emotions are running high in this final volume of everyone's favorite after school (and Afterlife) comedy! Rinne wins a day trip in an Afterlife lottery and asks Sakura to join him, since he's so indebted to her. After a messy beginning, the trip ends on a high note with two matching bracelets for the pair…but later on those same matching bracelets will lead to a shocking outcome that neither of them could have anticipated!

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating Teen+

Price USA $9.99

Home Video

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Pt. 1 (BD)

Shonen Jump

In raw, soul-stirringly picturesque Napoli, vigilance is a prized virtue—especially for local teen Giorno Giovanna. The Southern Italian crime syndicate is all-powerful, and Giorno is not about to let his city and its impressionable youth sink even further into the shadowy world of mafia drugs and crime. Luckily for Giorno, the like-minded mafioso Bruno Bucciarati is willing to help him in his struggle to become Primo Mafioso and overtake the Passione famiglia. But first, he has to survive invitation.

On Sale Date July 13, 2021

Age Rating TV-14

Price USA $49.99

Pokémon: Black & White Complete Season 14 (DVD)

VIZ Media

A new land, new rivals, new challenges, and all -new Pokémon make the 14th season of the Pokémon animated series one of the most exciting ones yet! When Ash and his mother accompany Professor Oak to the distant Unova region, Ash discovers Pokémon that he's never seen before…and that he can't wait to catch! He may have Pikachu at his side together with new friends Iris and Cilan, but he'll still need plenty of new Pokémon on his team if he wants to challenge Unova's expert Gym Leaders. His quest to become a Pokémon Master just got tougher!

On Sale Date July 27, 2021

Age Rating TV-Y7

Price USA $59.99