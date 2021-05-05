Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations

Posted on
by

Viz Media has released their complete list of titles coming out in July 2021, this time they're including their Blu-Ray and DVD titles.

Viz Originals

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Devil's Candy" cover, Viz Media

Devil's Candy, Vol. 1

By REM and Bikkuri

At Hemlock Heart Academy, science wiz Kazu Decker shows off his skills by creating a humanoid girl named Pandora. But in a world of monsters and mayhem, surviving high school is  harder than getting good grades and lessons often turn violent at Hemlock. Fortunately for them, Pandora's stoic nature and  seemingly limitless strength, paired with Kazu's luck,  knowledge and friends, get them out of trouble almost as often  as it gets them mixed up in it!

On Sale Date       July 13, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $16.99

Shonen Jump

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Mashle: Magic and Muscles" cover, Viz Media

Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Vol. 1

 By Hajime Komoto

In the magic realm, magic is everything—everyone can use it,  and one's social status is determined by their skill level. Deep  in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash.  Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god, but he  harbors a secret that could turn his life upside down—he can't  use magic! When he's found out, rather than his life being  over, he's unexpectedly enrolled in magic school, where he  must beat the competition!

On Sale Date       July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA            $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Moriarty the Patriot" cover art, Viz Media

Moriarty the Patriot, Vol. 4

Storyboards by Ryosuke Takeuchi

Art by Hikaru Miyoshi

Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

 MI6 issues a top secret mission to take the British Empire out  of the Afghan War. Moriarty believes Colonel Moran, who  once fought in the war, to be the right man for the job. But will old memories from Moran's past haunt him during the  mission? Meanwhile, more dark figures lurk in London's nobility, spreading further chaos in the country…

 On Sale Date     July 6, 2021

 Age Rating          Teen+

 Price USA           $9.99

 

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"The Promised Neverland" cover art, Viz Media

-FINAL VOLUME- The Promised Neverland, Vol. 20

Story by Kaiu Shirai

Art by Posuka Demizu

Find out what becomes of Emma, Ray, Norman and the other children in the final volume of The Promised Neverland.

On Sale Date             July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA       $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"My Hero Academia: Vigilantes" cover art, Viz Media

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 10

Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Art by Betten Court

Original Concept by Kohei Horikoshi

Pop has emerged as the new Queen Bee, her transformation  forced by the villainous Nomura, a.k.a. Number 6. At his direction, Pop begins to rain destruction down on Naruhata.

 With a villain on the loose, it's only natural for heroes to be  called in to deal with the situation, but Koichi knows his  friend's life and soul are at stake. Will inspiration from his old  master and training with past foes help him find the hero  within?

On Sale Date    July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA         $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Platinum End" cover, Viz Media

Platinum End, Vol. 13

Story by Tsugumi Ohba

Art by Takeshi Obata

The remaining god candidates are separated into two sides as  the final confrontation over who will become the next god  begins. Professor Yoneda seems to have everything figured out, but can Mirai turn the tables before they all wind up dead?             

On Sale Date                July 6, 2021

Age Rating           Mature

Price USA                    $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Dr. Stone" cover, Viz Media

Dr. STONE, Vol. 17      

Story by Riichiro Inagaki

Art by Boichi                                                           

The Kingdom of Science is off on a high seas voyage to the U.S.A. However, Senku and Ryusui are soon divided on how  best to chart their course, leading to all-out war – in the form of a poker game! After the winner is determined, what awaits  their crew on th e large continent to the east?!

On Sale Date                       July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA          $9.99

D.Gray-man, Vol. 27

By  Katsura Hoshino

Fleeing the Black Order, Allen Walker uses an Ark and winds  up taking himself and his frenemy Yu Kanda to Edinstown,  England, where the story of "Allen" began. He and Yu wait  while a Golem sent out by Yu goes to find their allies General  Tiedoll and Johnny  Gill. Allen and Yu then find themselves  confronting akuma…

On Sale Date                       July 6, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA                      $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Undead Unluck" cover art, Viz Media

Undead Unluck, Vol. 2

By  Yoshifumi Tozuka

Sick of being targeted, Fuuko  and Andy decide they would rather be hunters than the hunted. So they set their sights on joining the ten -member Union. But to snag the second seat they need, they'll have to defeat their would          -be assailant, Unchange.

On Sale Date                 July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA                      $9.99  

Shojo Beat

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Snow White With the Red Hair" cover art, Viz Media

 Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 14

 By Sorata Akiduki

Shirayuki and Ryu are back in Lilias to work as herbalists.  Shirayuki wastes no time diving into work, spending a  backbreaking number of hours compounding medicine. But  they aren't alone for long before Obi joins them on Zen's orders and invites Shirayuki to watch the sunset with him as they chat. 

On Sale Date       July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA            $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Love Me Love Me Not" cover art, Viz Media

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 9

By  Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Yuna's insecurities about herself resurface on her  first Valentine's Day with Rio, and Akari's plan to give Kazuomi chocolates is thwarted. Will the girls be able to    salvage this special day?

On Sale Date     July 6, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA           $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Idol Dreams" cover art, Viz Media

Idol Dreams, Vol. 7

By Arina Tanemura

To pursue missed chances at love and success, 31-year-old Chikage Deguchi takes an experimental drug that changes her  appearance back to how she looked at age 15. Hanami has left Tokita at the altar. As Tokita deals with the fallout, Haru takes  the opportunity to woo Chikage.

On Sale Date                 July 6, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA           $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Oresama Teacher" cover art, Viz Media

-FINAL VOLUME-  Oresama Teacher, Vol. 29

By Izumi Tsubaki

Mafuyu and her friends managed to save the school festival at the last minute, and with it the future of Midorigaoka  Academy! But when Takaomi rushes to the hospital to tell his late?!

grandfather, all he finds is an empty bed. Had victory come too

On Sale Date                July 6, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA                      $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Queen's Quality" cover art, Viz Media

Queen's Quality, Vol. 12

By Kyousuke Motomi

When Kyutaro faces off against Seiryu Clan member Aoi  Shinonome, he realizes how weak the snake inside him is. He  decides to let his  snake eat some of his "wishes" in an attempt to grow significantly stronger, but will this dangerous gamble  pay off?           

On Sale Date     July 6,  2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $9.99  

VIZ Media

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Disney Bento" cover, Viz Media

Disney Bento: Fun Recipes for Bento Boxes!

By Masami Miyazaki

 FiftyDisney characters! Create masterpieces for any meal,  recipes for delicious bento boxes featuring your favorite  including snack time, with Mickey, Minnie, Elsa, Anna, Winnie the Pooh, and more! Transform your lunch box with

 Disney Bento and enjoy the magic wherever you go!

 On Sale Date             July 13, 2021  

Price USA                      $17.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Pokemon Adventures" cover art, Viz Media

-FINAL VOLUME- Pokémon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2, Vol. 4

Story by Hidenori Kusaka

Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

  It's the exciting final volume of the Black 2 & White 2 series!

 Blake catches up to Colress, the current leader of Team

Plasma, while Whitley, accompanied by the reformed Team  Plasma member N, corners Ghetsis, whose plan is to self-

 destruct, destroying evemust defeat their enemies and save the world, but it won't be rything around him. Both Trainers  easy.           

 Can the four Pokédex holders Blake, Whitley, Black and White handle the greatest crisis ever to hit the Unova region?!

  On Sale Date     July 13, 2021

 Price USA       $9.99  Age Rating          All Ages

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Splatoon: Squid Kids" cover art, Viz Media

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 4

By Hideki Goto

Fourth time around is the charm! Inklings Hit, Maikareturn for even more silly stories and fun adventures in the  and Kou  world of Splatoon!

On Sale Date       July 13, 2021

 Age Rating          All Ages

Price USA             $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Persona 5" cover art, Viz Media

Persona 5, Vol. 7

By Hisato Murasaki

Based on the video game by Atlus

The Phantom Thieves are celebrating successfully reforming  mob boss Kaneshiro when they are suddenly called out by the  international hacker group "Medjed"! Caught off guard, Akira  is further confused when he rec eives a mysterious message from a person claiming to know Medjed, who offers the  Phantom Thieves a special deal to help them out with their  predicament…             

On Sale Date                       July 13, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA                      $9.99  

VIZ Signature

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"No. 5" cover art, Viz Media

No. 5 Vol. 1

By Taiyo Matsumoto

In a world where most of the earth has become a harsh desert,  the Rainbow Council of the Peace Corps has a growing crisis on its hands. No. 5, one member of a team of superpowered  global security guardians and a top marksman, has gone rogue.  Now the other guardians have to hunt down No. 5 and his mysterious companion, Matryoshka. But why did No. 5 turn  against the council, and what will it mean for the future of the world?

On Sale Date     July 20, 2021

 Age Rating          Teen

 Price USA          $22.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Hell's Paradise" cover art, Viz Media

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 9

By Yuji Kaku

 There is no success without sacrifice, and triumph often goes hand in hand with tragedy. The battle against Lord Tensen has forced  everyone to push their bodies to the limit, accessing new abilities and taking desperate measures to secure their victory. But against  such formidable foes, sometimes one's best is simply not enough. The bandit Aza Chobe and Gabimaru the Hollow have the best  chances of beating the enemy, but they may pay a dear price for their victory!

On Sale Date     July 20, 2021

Age Rating          Mature

 Price USA          $12.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Asadora" cover art, Viz Media

Asadora!, Vol. 3

By Naoki Urasawa

With the Olympics around the corner, the Japan Defense Forces have their hands full. So Jissoji enlists Asa and Kasuga's help to find, identify and deal with the mysterious  creature that decimated Asa's hometown.

On Sale Date      July 20, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

 Price USA            $14.99

 

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"BEASTARS" cover art, Viz Media

BEASTARS, Vol. 13

By Paru Itagaki

Because of his criminal record, gray wolf Legoshi is working  in a noodle shop instead of attending high school. Through his  job and apartment complex, he meets denizens of the sea,  where the values and laws are surprisingly different from those  on land. Meanwhile, Beastar horse Yahya and Komodo dragon Gosha attempt to settle their historic grievances through battle.

And then a black market drug hits the city…

On Sale Date      July 20, 2021

 Age Rating          Teen+

 Price USA            $12.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Children of the Whales" cover art, Viz Media

 Children of the Whales, Vol. 17

 By Abi Umeda

The blight of the tárichos is infecting the people of the Mud  Whale with horrifying speed, and the island seems doomed to  become a floating graveyard. But visions of the past may have  the power to save the future when Chakuro becomes witness  to Shaun and O uni's private recollections.

 On Sale Date       July 20, 2021

 Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $12.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"RWBY Official Anthology" cover art, Viz Media

RWBY: Official Manga Anthology, Vol. 5

Original Concept by Monty Oum & Rooster Teeth Productions

Story and Art by Various Artists              

Thrilling and silly stories featuring Team JNPR!             

Team RWBY is not the only group of Hunters and Huntresses  in the world of Remnant!

Get to know Jaune Arc, Nora Valkyrie, Pyrrha Nikos and Lie  Ren, one of the strongest—and most fun —teams of Grimm Hunters in the hit series RWBY! From a team of exciting new  manga artists comes the fifth volume in a series of short story  collections, this time showcasing Team JNPR!

On Sale Date      July 20, 2021

 Price USA   $12.99  Age Rating          Teen

Shonen Sunday

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Fly Me to the Moon" cover art, Viz Media

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 6

By Kenjiro Hata

Is this manga cute enough yet? No? Better add cats! Toast,  possibly the least adorable kitten in manga, doesn't care for  Nasa and interrupts his private time with his wife. Then Nasa  and Tsukasa set out on a romantic date at an amusement  park, not realizing that everyone else has the same  idea…including Nasa's teacher, Yanagi Sensei, who's very  concerned about what her former star pupil is doing with his  life.

On Sale Date    July 13, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA         $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Case Closed" cover art, Viz Media

Case Closed, Vol. 79                                           

By Gosho Aoyama                                                

The elusive jewel thief known as the Kaito Kid has eluded the  

law every time…but can he nab a gem attached to the shell of  a turtle in an aquarium? Conan wants to make sure that this  time the Kaito Kid is all wet! Then  Harley Hartwell investigates a string of suspicious suicides, believing them to  be the work of a serial killer. But how could a man be murdered  while alone in an elevator?

Then, when Conan and Harley investigate a supposed vampire  cure, they find a case they can really sink their teeth into.  Someone is eliminating a horror writer's family using methods   straight out of a Dracula movie!

On Sale Date    July 13, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA         $9.99

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"RIN-Ne" cover art, Viz Media

-FINAL VOLUME- RIN-NE, Vol. 40

By Rumiko Takahashi                            

Emotions are running high in this final volume of everyone's  favorite after school (and Afterlife) comedy! Rinne wins a day  trip in an Afterlife lottery and asks Sakura to join him, since  he's so indebted to her. After a messy beginning, the trip ends  on a high note with two matching bracelets for the pair…but  later on those same matching bracelets will lead to a shocking  outcome that neither of them could have anticipated!

On Sale Date      July 13, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

Home Video

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind" cover art, Viz Media

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Pt. 1   (BD)

Shonen Jump

In raw, soul-stirringly picturesque Napoli, vigilance is a prized  virtue—especially for local teen Giorno Giovanna. The  Southern Italian crime syndicate is all-powerful, and Giorno is  not about to let his city and its impressionable youth sink even  further into the shadowy world of mafia drugs and crime.  Luckily for Giorno, the like-minded mafioso Bruno Bucciarati  is willing to help him in his struggle to become Primo Mafioso  and overtake the Passione famiglia. But first, he has to survive  invitation.             

On Sale Date      July 13, 2021             

Age Rating          TV-14                                             

Price USA            $49.99                                           

Viz Media Releases July 2021 Solicitations
"Pokemon Black and White" cover art, Viz Media

Pokémon: Black & White Complete Season 14 (DVD)

VIZ Media                                             

A new land, new rivals, new challenges, and all -new Pokémon make the 14th season of the Pokémon animated series one of the  most exciting ones yet! When Ash and his mother accompany  Professor Oak to the distant Unova region, Ash discovers  Pokémon that he's never seen before…and that he can't wait to  catch! He may have Pikachu at his side together with new friends  Iris and Cilan, but he'll still need plenty of new Pokémon on his  team if he wants to challenge  Unova's expert Gym Leaders.  His  quest to become a Pokémon Master just got tougher!

On Sale Date      July 27, 2021                                 

Age Rating          TV-Y7                                             

 Price USA           $59.99

About Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist who just likes to writer. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.