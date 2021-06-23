Wakanda, Wiccan And Hulkling Join Marvel Comics' Last Annihilation

The Last Annhiliation event from the Guardians Of The Galaxy side of Marvel Comics concludes in September and, courtesy of Marvel's September 2021 solicitations, we learn that it will have two one-shots, The Last Annihilation: Wakanda by Evan Narcisse and German Peralta, and The Last Annihilation: Wiccan And Hulking by Anthony Olivera and Jan Bazaldua before concluding in Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 by Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri. Evan Narcisse is a journalist who has previously written Rise Of The Black Panther for Marvel.

WICCAN & HULKLING #1

ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (W) JAN BAZALDUA (A) COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

WORLDS APART, BUT NEVER ALONE!

The Last Annihilation has hit the Kree/Skrull Alliance. Wiccan and Hulkling must split up to simultaneously defend two planets against the Mindless Army! But will the individual newlyweds be enough to fight off the forces of Dormammu? Or will they become the next casualties in this senseless war? 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/RATED T+ …S4.99

THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA #1

EVAN NARCISSE (W) • GERMAN PERALTA (A) COVER BY PHILIPTAN VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA With the universe itself at stake, Black Panther enlists the might of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda to help stop the dreaded Dor-mammu! And leading the Wakandan forces is none other than the legendary M'Baku! Will T'Challa and M'Baku be able to defeat Dor-mammu's army of Mindless Ones? Don't miss this critical chapter of the LAST ANNIHILATION event as a new hero emerges! 40 PGS /ONE-SHOT/RATEDT+ .. $4.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18

AL EWING (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY BRETT BOOTH VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!

• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Donnammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it. • ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Donnammu's weak spot. • Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot. • Uh-oh. 32 PGS./RATED T+ $3.99