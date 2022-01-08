Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 Preview: Who Is Old Woman Black Widow?

Welcome to Friday Night Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. Visit the past of Old Woman Black Widow's future in Wastelanders: Black Widow #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1

by Steven S. DeKnight & Well-Bee, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

WHO IS THE BLACK WIDOW? The LIZARD KING has grown monstrous and deadlier than ever as the lord of his southern domain. But when rumor breaks that critical information is believed to be stored in his impenetrable fortress, only the greatest spy of all is up to the infiltration: the deadly BLACK WIDOW! But who is she, and how has she survived this many decades in the Wastelands undetected? Witness her first appearance in the Old Man Universe!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620152500111

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Varants:

75960620152500121 – WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW 1 MCNIVEN CONNECTING BLACK AND WHITE PODCAST VARIANT – $3.99 US

