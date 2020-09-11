We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Review: Original & Beautiful

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 9/10 A beautifully illustrated debut from Simone Di Meo & Al Ewing with an original sci-fi story.

It looks like Al Ewing has been cooking up something on the creator-owned side while also running Marvel's major summer event, Empyre, which saw the Cotati wage war on Earth with pretty much every major Marvel character tasked with defending it. We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1, Ewing's first-ever creator-owned series, boasts a concept that's almost as big as that of Empyre: In a not-too-distant future, humanity has discovered the existence of gods, but they only find them… well, you got it. It's a big, cosmic series and, with art by the incredible Simone Di Meo, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 seems to have everything going for it. But is it any good?

We Only Find Them When They're Dead's concept gets even gnarlier than humanity discovering these giant space deities. The lead characters are space-faring vultures of a sort: humans who find these towering dead gods floating in space and claim a piece of their bodies to sell before another ship can. Many ships take little pieces, some squabbling over, particularly valuable areas. It's a completely original concept, and that alone makes the issue enjoyable for anyone going in blind. There's not much to the characters, yet, but the lead Georges, is intriguing and hints at his backstory will leave the reader wanting to know more.

It might come as a surprise to some because the cover is essentially a giant logo, but Simone Di Meo's art is beyond stunning in this issue. With color assists from Mariasara Miotti, Di Meo evokes Miyazaki, Titan A.E., and Saga in this stunning comic, drenched in neon and clouded in darkness. It feels like an epic, high budget animated film with a studio of hundreds of artists working that has been captured on physical pages. The movement of it, the depth, the life to the artwork… it's perfect. AndWorld Design supplies great lettering work here here, with the graceful, overlay text for narration as a particular standout.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 thrills with the premise in this first issue. Now, if the next one can give the readers characters to invest in, this is going to be a compelling read.