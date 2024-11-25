Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Welcome to the Maynard

Welcome To The Maynard #1 Preview: Magic Meets Murder Mystery

Welcome To The Maynard #1 hits stores on Wednesday, introducing a magical hotel where mystery and mayhem check in alongside the guests. Can rookie bellhop Pip solve the case?

"Welcome To the Maynard!" This is a hotel unlike any other. A place where every guest and staff member has magic in their veins. This is a hotel for magicians, witches, and otherworldly beings. This is also where Phillipa (Pip) Dale begins her first day as the hotel's new bellhop (and trainee house detective) and where she is immediately thrust into a mystery involving an enchanted hotel theft whose daring thefts are deadly. This hotel is a magical, wonderful, dangerous place… so please come in and stay a while.

Welcome To The Maynard #1

by James Robinson & J. Bone & Ian Herring, cover by Jim Campbell

From the celebrated creators behind Starman and Super Friends comes this new magical tale of crime and theft in the world of bourgeoise hospitality. "Welcome To the Maynard!" This is a hotel unlike any other. A place where every guest and staff member has magic in their veins. This is a hotel for magicians, witches, and otherworldly beings. This is also where Phillipa (Pip) Dale begins her first day as the hotel's new bellhop (and trainee house detective) and where she is immediately thrust into a mystery involving an enchanted hotel theft whose daring thefts are deadly. This hotel is a magical, wonderful, dangerous place… so please come in and stay a while. • A new magical crime series from the minds behind of Starman and Super Friends! • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.58"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 220 per carton

On sale Nov 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801309200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801309200121 – Welcome to the Maynard #1 (CVR B) (Chris Samnee) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801309200131 – Welcome to the Maynard #1 (CVR C) (FOC) (Fábio Moon) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

