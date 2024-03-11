Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Justice Society of America, sandman, Wesley Dodds

Wesley Dodds The Sandman, Sandy & Justice Society Of America Spoilers

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Robert Venditti and Riley Rossmo has been exploring the move of a pacifist to superhero in the nineteen forties.

Geoff Johns' departure impacted the Golden Age line's vibrancy at DC Comics.

Sandy Hawkins transitions from sidekick to inheriting The Sandman mantle.

Justice Society Of America series struggles with delays, but Sandman catches up.

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman by Robert Venditti and Riley Rossmo has been exploring the move of a pacifist to superhero in the nineteen forties, at a time when the world is at war. Part of a line intended to be showrun by Geoff Johns, who set this all up with Beyond Flashpoint, the Golden Age, and the Justice Society Of America. But that was before taking a bunch of DC Comics artists exclusive to Ghost Machine at Image Comics and hired his old DC editor as his new EIC. As a result, the Golden Age line lost a little of its shine at DC Comics, but has had a dedicated and enthusiastic fanbase. And who will be very pleased with the final issue tomorrow. As well as dealing with Wesley Dodd's foes, we also meet a new young chap.

Sandy Hawkins, formerly known as Sandy the Golden Boy, Sands, Sand and then the Sandman himself. The nephew of The Sandman's girlfriend Dian Belmont, Sanderson Hawkins was created by writer Mort Weisinger and artist Paul Norris, he first appeared in Adventure Comics #69 in 1941 as a sidekick to the Sandman before he was revived half a century later by Geoff Johns in the comic JSA with a greatly expanded set of powers and responsibilities, eventually took on the name of Sandman, succeeding Wesley Dodds.

And you may have been waiting a very long time for the Justice Society Of America comic book series that has become later and later. Well, Wesley Dodds: The Sandman has caught up with them as well…

Well, he did see it coming. Will Jay Garrick: The Flash end in the same fashion? And will Justice Society Of America catch up as well?

WESLEY DODDS THE SANDMAN #6 (OF 6) CVR A RILEY ROSSMO

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) Riley Rossmo

The pieces have all fallen into place, and Wesley knows exactly who is behind the theft of his journal. But is the Sandman too late, and will his dark dream descend over the entire world?! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/12/2024

