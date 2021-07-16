What Could Possibly Go Wrong in New Mutants #20 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

In this preview of New Mutants #20, a plan is hatched that seems certain to backfire in spectacular fashion. With Scout dead, No-Girl hatches a desperate plan to bring her back to life without testing the crucible. All they need to do is steal Gabby's mental backup from The Five and use the tricks taught to them by The Shadow King to reinsert it into her body. What motivation would he have to lead them astray? It is, quite possibly, the worst idea we've ever heard. And the fallout is going to be great. And bonus points for the Weekend at Bernie's reference in the solicit. New Mutants #20 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview, and marvel at the stupidity of the plan, below.

NEW MUTANTS #20
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210605
MAY210606 – NEW MUTANTS #20 GO VAR – $3.99
(W) Vita Ayala (A) Alex Lins (CA) Martin Simmonds
WEEKEND AT XAVIER'S!
In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.