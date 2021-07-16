What Could Possibly Go Wrong in New Mutants #20 [Preview]

In this preview of New Mutants #20, a plan is hatched that seems certain to backfire in spectacular fashion. With Scout dead, No-Girl hatches a desperate plan to bring her back to life without testing the crucible. All they need to do is steal Gabby's mental backup from The Five and use the tricks taught to them by The Shadow King to reinsert it into her body. What motivation would he have to lead them astray? It is, quite possibly, the worst idea we've ever heard. And the fallout is going to be great. And bonus points for the Weekend at Bernie's reference in the solicit. New Mutants #20 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview, and marvel at the stupidity of the plan, below.

NEW MUTANTS #20

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210605

MAY210606 – NEW MUTANTS #20 GO VAR – $3.99

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Alex Lins (CA) Martin Simmonds

WEEKEND AT XAVIER'S!

In the heart of the Wild Hunt, schemers are dreaming…deceptions are coming to light…and the dead are walking. Just another day on Krakoa for the NEW MUTANTS.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99