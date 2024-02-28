Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, women of marvel

What Happens When Gail Simone Gets Rid Of The Women Of Marvel

New supervillain, The Mitigator, from Gail Simone, Lydia Rasero and Triona Farrell, removed the women from the Marvel Universe.

As was underlined by a tease in Women Of Marvel 2024 #1 published today, some people don't seem to like prominent women in Marvel comic book titles. Hence why we get a new supervillain, The Mitigator, from Gail Simone, Lydia Rasero and Triona Farrell, who basically does that to the Marvel Universe.

Giving us the Same Old Wolverine instead of All-New Wolverine, No-One & Gambit instead of Rogue & Gambit, and Blank Force instead of A-Force.

I am sure some people would be down with that. And then laying out the plan of many more mutants, on a destroyed Earth, but with another planet still existing. So, you know, swings and roundabouts.

And Spider-Man fans furious for entirely different reasons, I guess. But why does he find himself in this position?

I mean, yes, that explains it, I guess. You can see a few examples in the reaction to the news that Rogue and Kate Pryde will be leading X-Men teams again. Possibly including one that will be written by Gail Simone… the odds are good, right? The Women Of Marvel 2024 #1 anthology featuring this and much more is published today from Marvel Comics.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230658

(W) Gail Simone, Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) Nao Fuji (CA) Carmen Carnero

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $5.99

