When Bryan Hitch Was Going To Do JSA With Geoff Johns

Bryan Hitch just tweeted out a few memories, saying;

Although we weren't able to do the book in the end, here's a look at the costumes for the modern era Alan Scott and Jay Garrick from the JSA as Geoff and I would have done it.

Well, that's a bit of a revelation. When Geoff Johns and Gary Frank wrote and drew the DC Rebirth Special, Johns included the revived Justice Society Of America, the JSA, having their history rewritten back into the DC Universe, after being wiped out by the New 52. They even included them in an hourglass on the back cover to underline it. In Doomsday Clock, also by Johns and Frank, the history of the JSA was prominent, their disappearance being pinned on the actions of Dr Manhattan. They then also appeared in time-travel stories in Justice League and more recently references being made about them in Infinite Frontier #0. But as for a Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch JSA series:? That is seems was something that Geoff Johns' departure from DC Comics seems to have put the kibosh on.

Bryan Hitch teased something back in 2017, but earlier this year, we got something more substantial. In Stargirl Spring Break Special we got an epilogue scene with old Green Arrow villain Clock King up against Per Degaton, one of the six original members of the Injustice Society, set in 1940, but with time travel on the agenda.

And then a double-page splash that will have set Justice Society fans cheering.

The history of the Justice Society Of America, laid out as a prologue – for what is to come. Written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Bryan Hitch – as if that was their next big project together.

But not any more. Instead, the two are working on another older character, Redcoat, for the Gieger 80-Page Special, out very soon. Originally intended to be published last November, it is currently scheduled for the 2nd of February 2022.

Redcoat is a creator-owned series by Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch spinning out of Geiger from Mad Ghost/Image Comics debuting in the upcoming Geiger 80-Page Special, described as "First, in an extra-sized lead story, Geoff Johns and Bryan Hitch introduce the mysterious man known as Redcoat and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself." Hitch says that it is "the first of a few things on the C/O front in years ahead". And now he has revealed a first look at the character.

He previously told us "Okay you lot. I'm just getting started here. The next 18 months will see more work coming out from me and some terrific writing colleagues than in maybe the last three years combined. I've never been so productive and feel I'm hitting a new peak. Venom in October, the introduction to Redcoat in November, Superman Black Label next year with Mark Waid inked by Kevin Nowlan (yeah, spoilers), Redcoat series and something truly massive I'm not even mentioning. But it's HUGE. Yeah, I've been busy this year. Each new project from Venom onwards is more challenging and exciting than anything I've done in years. Pushing me in new directions even with familiar characters. I couldn't be happier with what's coming this year and next. "

GEIGER 80-PAGE GIANT #1 CVR A FRANK

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210071

(W) Geoff Johns, Jay Faerber, Sterling Gates, Janet Harvey, Leon Hendrix Iii, Pornsak Pichetshote, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Bryan Hitch, Sean Galloway, Staz Johnson, Kelley Jones, Megan Levens, Paul Pelletier, Joe Prado, Peter Snejbjerg (A/CA) Gary Frank

MAD GHOST COMICS presents a MONSTROUS 80 PAGES of all-new stories featuring GEIGER, as well as his allies and enemies! First, in an extra-sized lead story, GEOFF JOHNS & BRYAN HITCH introduce the mysterious man known as REDCOAT and reveal his bizarre ties to the American Revolution, the Unknown War, and Geiger himself. Then, discover the secrets of the Warlords of Las Vegas – Bonnie Borden! Goldbeard! Mr. Karloff! And more! – in a series of tales written and drawn by some of the greatest writers and artists today! Plus, the special origin tale of Geiger's favorite two-headed dog, BARNEY, and a PREVIEW of GEOFF JOHNS & GARY FRANK's new upcoming series: JUNKYARD JOE! SRP: $7.98