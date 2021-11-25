When Tom Yeates Drew Part Of Miracleman #16

Miracleman – or Marvelman – remains one of the most noteworthy superhero comic of all time, even if Marvel's attempts to finish the Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham run thirty years on, have run into some new legal issues it seems. Well, how about adding another to the Alan Moore/John Totleben run? It turns out there may be another credit they may need to add, and royalty to pay.

Alex Fitch had John Totleben as a guest on his show this month, and towards the end of the interview he reveals that Tom Yeates drew some of Miracleman #16, the final issue of Alan Moore's run. He told Alex "I pencilled and inked the beginning sequence of where Miracleman and Miraclewoman have their amorous encounter in the sky, but Tom Yeates actually pencilled and even inked some of those sequences. Because it was getting to the point where it was a double sized issue – issue 16 was larger than previous issues – and we really wanted to get it out, Tom jumped in there, which was something we always did – Tom, Rick (Veitch), Steve (Bissette) and I – always jumped in and helped with whatever needed helping with, on our various projects. But, I thought he did a great job with some of those sequences. I did go and ink some of them, so I'd have to look at the stuff, if I could even tell who did what."

In the credits for that issue just has: "With thanks to Tom Yeates" as does the Marvel reprint. Aptly, John Totleben did uncredited work on Tom Yeates' artwork on Swamp Thing written by Martin Pasko before Alan Moore began to write the series. "I was actually kind of helping Tom out, right from the very beginning. I think with issues 2 and 3, I had done some pencilling, a few pages here and there, and then later on with issue 10, I had done quite a bit of work on that issue."

Alex's interview with John starts at the 43 min mark, following a Q&A with Josphine Edwards about her small press horror comics.