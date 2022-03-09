When Weapon X Got Venomized in The X Lives Of Wolverine (Spoilers)

The X Lives Of Wolverine has seen Omega Red, powered up by the Russian secret services, sent back in time through their stolen version of Cerebro, to kill Professor Xavier in the past. With Wolverine sent back in time to stop him. And now Omega Red trying to kill off Wolverine in the past to make his job easier. With both possessing bodies, while the present tries to preserve the timeline from this reckless interference, we've been able to do a greatest hits of Wolverine. Or sometimes the bits folk try to forget. Which means Weapon X had to be round the corner.

The series by Barry Windsor Smith which ran in Marvel Comics Presents in the late eighties, looked at the origin of Logan's adamantium skeleton and those who experienced on hi, introducing the world to Professor Cornelius.

X Lives Of Wolverine #4 revisits that scene and has the Professor do some retcon-naissance (and yes, I totally coined that word) find something else in Wolverine's blood that may be of note.

That's Venom. Or a bit of a Venom. A symbiote codex. As we learned in Absolute Carnage, anyone possessed by a symbiote gets a piece of them left behind. It was these codices that Carnage collected to summon Knull.

And that included Wolverine, amongst many others in the Marvel Universe.

In the comic book series Web Of Ve'Nam, we saw pre-Venom symbiote weaponised by the US government and running around Vietnam during the war. Though maybe that might have to be the Siancong War now.

…being possessed by a symbiote, turning into a warrior of Knull in the deep, dark jungle.

For about five minutes at least. Until he is freed of the symbiotic hold by Nick Fury Sr. But it was enough to leave a little present behind.

And in today's X Lives Of Wolverine #4, as history is changed and Omega Red possessed Cornelius and Wolverine possesses himself, something else the good doctor does triggers that Codex to reform…

Weapon X and The King In Black all in one? And now part of established Marvel Comics history? How much further will this series go?

