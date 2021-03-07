Is This Where That "Harley Quinn And Batman" Series Rumour Came From?

At the beginning of February, Bleeding Cool heard a rumour that DC Comics was to launch a new title, Harley Quinn And Batman. We already knew that Harley Quinn was getting a new comic book series in March, by Stephanie Phillips and Riley Rossmo, but was there more to come?

We said this was maybe on the sketchier side. That it could be digital-only, a back-up strip, its own series or a misunderstanding. But that whatever it actually was, wherever it is, whoever is creating it, that it will continue the love story of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, that caused ructions within DC Comics between those who wanted it to continue and those who preferred a more "back to basics" approach.

After publishing the article, Stephanie Phillips did a little subtweet, pushed by DC PR representative Clark Bull.

I just got permission to show you all a little something from Batman: Urban Legends coming in March! I've been working with @LauraBraga_rt and @ivanplascencia to bring a little romance to Gotham. FOC is this Sunday and the story will continue in the pages of the Harley ongoing. pic.twitter.com/51QEHL1C2Y — Stephanie Phillips (@Steph_Smash) February 5, 2021

So there you go. Of course, the Harley/Ivy scene in Batman: Urban Legends are all in flashback. But where did the idea that this story may continue in something called Harley Quinn And Batman? Well, it might all depend how you interpret this from the final page of the story, out this Tuesday.

So… is this a new comic called Harley Quinn And Batman? Or was the AND boldened when it shouldn't have been and they are just talking about two existing titles, Harley Quinn and Batman?

Harley Quinn has had two simultaneous series before, when Harley's Little Black Book was running, and has been appearing in a number of Black Label comic books as well, even as her own series was cancelled earlier in 2020. The Future State two-issue series seems to have lit a little fire under Harley Quinn demand – and it seems that DC Comics has also realised that there are enough Harley/Ivy fans to keep some kind of storyline going there as well. Maybe they watched the TV show? More – or less – as we have it.