Where Will Clark Kent Get His Horse? (Superman #2 Spoilers) In last month's Superman #1 we got a glimpse of the future. Including one with Clark Kent riding a horse through a deserted wasteland.

Could it have been a Wild West wasteland? Because in Superman #2, published by DC Comics tomorrow, at an inexplicable 22 pages for $4.99, Marilyn Moonlight arrives on the scene.

And she has a horse of her own.

And it appears that she may be the source of Superman's Wild West visions.

That's a Superman POV of being on a horse. It is certainly going to happen. Just remember what happened to Christopher Reeves, right? And indeed, the world had to do without Superman for a while. Something that tomorrow's Nightwing is also on hand to remind us… with even super villains trying to step in to fill the gap. and their pockets.

Just not everyone was quite as successful, it seems. But then, that's what nineties shoulder pads are for,

That Neron, always sticking his much smaller nose in where it is not wanted…

NIGHTWING #102 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023

SUPERMAN #2 CVR A JAMAL CAMPBELL

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE! Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/21/2023