Will Jason Aaron's Most Ambitious Series Also Be His Highest Ordered?

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Boom Studios had quite the coup this year when they snagged Marvel and Image Comics headliner Jason Aaron and three Image artists for Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World. The series is launching on the heels of an already banner year of massive, sold-out launches including Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano's Grim, Christopher Cantwell and Gérman García's Briar, R.L. Stine and A.L. Kaplan's Stuff of Nightmares, and the upcoming Damn Them All from Simon Spurrier and Charlie Adlard.

But Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World could end up being the biggest Boom launch yet. Not only is the series Aaron's first solo-written creator-owned launch in seven years, but according to the longtime Avengers scribe Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World his most deeply personal and creatively ambitious…

Meet Maceo and Mezzy, who will take you for a tour of the wasteland in a new original series that's the most deeply personal story I've ever written & maybe the most creatively ambitious. ONCE UPON A TIME AT THE END OF THE WORLD #1 variants by Jenny Frison. Coming in Nov. pic.twitter.com/t9UWPxv6O1 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) October 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Unlike most prestige event series which tend to run 12 issues, like much of Tom King's oeuvre or Boom's own BRZRKR with Keanu Reeves, Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World will need 15 issues to tell its story. Which is not surprising given the epic series is meant to chronicle the entire lifetime of two characters in a post-apocalyptic world drawn by three different artists.

It certainly won't hurt that the first artistic partner on the series is none other than Alexandre Tefenkgi whose art on The Good Asian snagged him and Pornsak Pichetshote a Harvey Award at New York Comic Con and an Eisner Award at San Diego before that. The artist of the second arc, Wonder Woman's Leila Del Duca, is already talking up the project.

Del Duca isn't the only one starting to buzz about Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World with Aaron's X-Men counterpart Gerry Duggan calling the first issue…

Had the pleasure of reading this first issue, and it is FANTASTIC. Order at your shop before Monday's deadline or settle for reprints. https://t.co/QltKrQ6QVL — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) October 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And as we understand it, the trio of artists, including final artist Nick Dragotta of East of West and Ghost Cage fame, will make cameos in each other's arcs. Ambitious indeed!

Boom is certainly getting behind the series in a big way, giving Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World the coveted front cover of the Previews catalogue alongside a murderer's row of variants and incentives by hot cover artists including Mike Del Mundo, Jungguen Yoon, and the recently revealed addition Jenny Frison who helped propel Something Is Killing The Children and Grim into the sales stratosphere.

And from what I'm hearing, initial orders for Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World are already bigger than Aaron's last launch from Image, Sea of Stars, and should easily outpace the launch before that, The Goddamned, by the time the final bell for Final Order Cutoff rings on Monday night. But it looks like Boom thinks retailers should go even bigger on Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World as they just added a Local Comic Shop Day exclusive by Proctor Valley Road artist Naomi Franquiz and extended returnability to the main cover.

How much higher will the orders for Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World come in than The Goddamned? Pent up demand and anticipation for Jason Aaron's first creator-owned series in seven years could make it Boom's highest-ordered launch of the year. And if not, we expect it will be an instant sell out and follow the path of the recently concluded Once & Future, Something Is Killing The Children, and Grim. We'll know after FOC for Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 closes on Monday night!

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR A DEL MUNDO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220360

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Mike Del Mundo

In this epic post-apocalyptic tale, Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe. This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together. Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart? New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning, and Marvel flagship writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious creator-owned series to date with the first of three unique artistic partners – Eisner-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timelessIn Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $4.99