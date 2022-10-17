Will Speculators Spec On Booher & Shehan's Specs, Or WhatNot?

Writer David M. Booher first came to our attention when his first creator-owned series Canto at IDW blew up in the aftermarket in 2019. Canto has gone on to spawn a number of limited series and one shots while going into active development as an animated feature by Will and Jada Smith's Westbrook Studios. He followed it up with Killer Queens at Dark Horse while picking up work on Boom Studios' All-New Firefly and adapting Joe Hill's Rain novella for Image Comics.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Booher's next series – Specs – was originally announced at New York Comic-Con 2021 at Source Point Press. Specs follows the story of two best friends who find a pair of Magic Specs that grant its wearer wishes… and unintended consequences. Booher co-created Specs with artist Chris Shehan, who since the series was announced originally went on to draw the highest-selling comic of 2021 – House Of Slaughter. So unsurprisingly, and again as we previously reported, Specs has moved over to Boom Studios.

Between Booher and Shehan's rise in the industry, Boom's recent hit wave, and the series' clear appeal to Stranger Things fans, Specs is poised to be another breakout book for Boom.

Booher's Canto continues to be a speculator/collector favourite that routinely fetches between $60 and $100 raw, while graded copies of the series can sell for $370, $400, and even $600. With pre-sales of Specs already selling for above ratio, are we seeing early signs that speculators are spec-ing on Specs?

Canto also caught the attention of collector's paradise marketplace, and recent publisher, WhatNot. WhatNot's exclusive variant of Canto has sold for anywhere from $99 to $235 to $270 despite being later printings and series. Meanwhile, Boom has been partnering with WhatNot on covers for Something Is Killing The Children among others and Booher has become a verified mainstay on the platform. Can we expect a WhatNot exclusive for Specs that will help repeat… and build on Canto's aftermarket success?

From what I'm hearing orders for Specs #1 are already higher than any of the Canto launches or Killer Queens, but is likely still being under-estimated by retailers. Will the series get the Boom Bump when Final Order Cutoff closes tonight? Or will Specs be Booher's next aftermarket chase book?

Consider this your notice to pre-order Specs #1 today, Monday, the 17th of October, so you don't have to resort to paying a premium on eBay when it releases on November 9th.

SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP220369

(W) David M. Booher (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Skylar Patridge

In this mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly) and artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), what happens when a couple of misfit teens mail-order a pair of X-ray glasses, and realize they've received much more than they bargained for? But all Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts in their small Ohio town. Their world is turned upside down when the Magic Specs they receive unlock a world of possibilities. Their wishes start out innocent enough, but when they wish that their bully would disappear… things take a cursed turn, with far darker consequences than they thought possible…In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99