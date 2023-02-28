Will This New Batman Character Gst Stuck in Your Head? (BatSpoilers) Detective Comics #1069, by Ram V and Ivan Reis sees Harvey Dent and Two-Face have having had that talk. But will another character stick in your head?

Detective Comics #1069 looks to rewrite the lay of the land between Batman and Two-Face. Spoilers ahead, of course. With Two-Face portrayed as a man with actual identity disorder, with two personalities separate, and able to talk to each other – but also keep secrets from each other. It's a common conceit amongst writers, as they often create characters who then speak to them, as if they are, through force of will, creating bubble personalities within their own, imbued with independence, and seeming sentience, allowing the characters to "write themselves". Writers have had their own mental versions of ChatGPT going on for centuries.

And in Detective Comics #1069, written by Ram V and drawn by Ivan Reis, it looks like Harvey Dent and Two-Face have been having that talk. With Two-Face behaving more like an overprotective partner of Harvey Dent, making threats that are revealed to be far more selfish than altruistic.

While Si Spurrier, writing the back-up strip drawn by Caspar Wijngaard, creates brand new character from within another character. Which personalities are real? And what does the voice inside your head mean when you have a song stuck in there?

Every Batman character has to be a Russian doll these days, some more literally than others. Will Earworm stick in our heads like Two-Face and Harvey Dent did all those years ago?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1069

(W) Ram V (A) Ivan Reis (CA) Evan Cagle

Batman investigates the frozen Azmer that Mr. Freeze gave him, and makes a huge discovery about the ancient demons. Meanwhile, Azmer begins to pour into Gotham's streets, controlling helpless people and those poor souls the city cares not for…all to do the Orghams' bidding. Then, in the back-up story, what kind of deal have the Orghams struck with Mr. Freeze, and is he also controlled by an Azmer?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023