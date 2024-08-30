Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: marc silvestri, witchblade

Witchblade #3 Orders Are 10% Up On Witchblade #2

Witchblade #3 Orders Are 10% Up On Witchblade #2 by Marguerite Bennett, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Arif Prianto frpm Top Cow.

Marguerite Bennett, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Arif Prianto's new relaunch of Witchblade from Top Cow – as well as a bunch of retailer exclusive covers – helped Witchblade #1 be Image Comics' most ordered comic of July – even if it wasn't its bestselling one. Witchblade #1 got over 80,000 orders the highest Top Cow launch in over a decade. Since then, with reorders piling in, that rose to around 100,000 copies all things said and done.

Then, speculators went nuts when Witchblade co-creator and Top Cow boss Marc Silvestri cheekily dropped that Uncanny X-Men #251 homage variant cover for Witchblade #3 as a 1:25 tiered variant. And that kicked up ever more buzz.

And now Witchblade #3 FOC orders are up 10% over issue #2. You almost never see any series buck standard rate of attrition… but with retailers having to order 25 copies to get one of the X-Men variant covers, you can see how that might happen.

Don't sleep on Witchblade. For a start you'll never get a 9.8 CGC slab if you do… and what happened to Francesca Ciregia, and Bryan Valenza's work, who were meant to be the art team on the comic book originally?

WITCHBLADE #2 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JUN240608

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Fresh from the warehouse massacre, Detective Sara Pezzini is electrified with the power and sensory overload of the Witchblade. Strength, healing, pleasure, rage-every temptation lures her from her mission to find her father's killer. Sara thinks she possesses the Witchblade-but does really it possess her?In Shops: Aug 21, 2024 SRP: $3.99 WITCHBLADE #3 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JUL240588

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Sara Pezzini grapples with the deadly powers of the Witchblade while corrupt cops, human traffickers, and supernatural conspiracies tighten the noose around her neck. A terrifying new hunter emerges in the form of Ian Nottingham, but is he here to save her, sabotage her-or seduce her?In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $3.99

