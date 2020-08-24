Wolverine Finds Some Time to Chill in Wolverine #4 [XH]

Welcome to X-ual Healing, North Korea's favorite weekly X-Men recap column. There are four X-Men comics that came out last week: Empyre: X-Men #4, Excalibur #11, Cable #3, and Wolverine #4. I'm gonna recap 'em. It's what I do.

Wolverine #4 Recap

Wolverine arrives at his meeting with the Quiet Council that he was called to at the end of the last issue. He returns Magneto's helmet and says now they're even for the time Magneto ripped out his adamantium back in the 90s Charles Xavier lectures Wolverine on following the rules and cooperating with the government. Wolverine reveals he peed in Magneto's helmet… after Magneto has already put it back on.

The title page indicates this issue will focus on the Omega Red/Dracula storyline. A prose page that follows the title page describes Wolverine heading to "the shadow country," going out into nature to escape humanity and the watchful eyes and minds of the Krakoan government. It's signed by The Chronicler.

Wolverine is in Northern Canada now, where he apparently has his own gate to. He visits the Red Tavern bar, where he orders a drink and plays Hank Williams on the jukebox. A redneck complains about Wolverine's taste in music, and they get into a bar fight, which Wolverine wins. The guy leaves. Wolverine feels there was a familiar scent about him. A cop arrives at the bar and describes seeing some kind of monster eating a moose on his way over. An old cougar in the bar hits on Wolverine, and Wolverine once again feels there's something familiar about her. Wolverine feels woozy, and he goes to the bathroom.

We see a prose page, which is a flyer for a support group for people who have suffered trauma because of mutants. Then in the bathroom, Wolverine, who is feeling very out of it, sees the guy he fought with earlier. His guts are ripped out. He also has a tattoo Wolverine remembers from the Brotherhood militia in Oregon. The cop walks in, sees the corpse, and shoots Wolverine with a tranquilizer dart. Wolverine wakes up in chains. The people in the bar know who he is. He's been coming here for weeks, pretending to be human, but they figured it out. Wolverine recognizes one of the men as a patient from Dunwich Sanitorium. They intend to cut a hole in the ice over a lake and throw him in it to freeze.

As they head outside to do just that, Omega Red is seen following them. It turns out all of the people here are from the mutant trauma support group. A flying bar stool killed one of the guys' girlfriend during a fight Wolverine got in a bar in Madripoor, which is pretty funny. The old lady is apparently Gorgon's mom, and he raped her, which is gross and not the kind of information I needed to know. When Wolverine first started coming to the bar, the guy whose girlfriend was killed recognized him and sent out a call looking for other people who wanted payback, and that's how we got to where we are now.

Wolverine tries to argue that not all mutants are bad all the time. His captors point out he just murdered someone in the bathroom earlier. Wolverine says that wasn't him, and then he figures out what he's been smelling. Omega Red shows up and murders all the humans. Then he breaks open the ice and throws Wolverine in. The issue ends there on a cliffhanger.

This was a fun twist on the classic Wolverine gets drunk at a dive bar story type. I'll let you in on a secret though: Omega Red has always bored me as an antagonist. I don't know where this story is going, but I hope Wolverine does end up frozen in the ice, and then the book picks up 50 years from now when he's pulled out, and he becomes the new Captain America.

