Wolverine's Sabretooth War January & February 2024 Solicits Revealed

Attendeesat NYCC were among the first to see new covers and pages of Sabretooth War kicking off in 'Wolverine' #41 this January.

Attendees of yesterday's Marvel Comics Showcase at New York Comic Con were among the first to see new covers and pages of Sabretooth War kicking off in 'Wolverine' #41 this January, the crossover event first scooped by Bleeding Cool earlier in the year. Peviously we had described it thus: The Sabretooth war begins here as Logan finally faces his nemesis once again! Wolverine faces off against his arch-nemesis for the first time in the Krakoan era! Now deadlier than ever before, Sabretooth is ready to tear Logan's world apart!" Well, at NYCC, Marvel's Ryan Penagos and writer Benjamin Percy were on hand to show off what they are calling their definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story, which will start in Wolverine #41 and run up to Wolverine #50.

"Having shepherded the character through the Krakoan age, it's finally time for Percy to pit Wolverine against his greatest foe! Joining him for the occasion will be the award-winning author of The Changeling and The Devil in Silver and the writer behind Sabretooth's own journey of the last few years, Victor LaValle. They'll be teaming up with two of the industry's hottest artists, Cory Smith and Geoff Shaw, to deliver the definitive Wolverine and Sabretooth story. "

WOLVERINE #41 – Part 1 of "Sabretooth War"

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by CORY SMITH & GEOFF SHAW

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/10

WOLVERINE #42 – Part 2 of "Sabretooth War"

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by CORY SMITH

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 1/31

WOLVERINE #43 – Part 3 of "Sabretooth War"

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by GEOFF SHAW

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/14

WOLVERINE #44 – Part 4 of "Sabretooth War"

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE

Penciled by CORY SMITH

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 2/28

At this rate, Wolverine #50 will come to a conclusion in May 2024, alongside X-Force #50.

