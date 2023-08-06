Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, krakoa, sabretooth, wolverine, x-force

Wolverine Vs Sabretooth, And What Comes After X-Force #50? #XSpoilers

So what is to come for X-Men after the Fall Of X? We have a couple of reveals from upcoming collections for X-Force and Wolverine.

So what is to come for the X-books after the Fall Of X? We have a couple of reveals from upcoming collections for ten months hence, in June 2024, from Benjamin Percy's X-Force and Wolverine series. Giving us Wolverine vs Sabretooth for the first time in the X-Men's Krakoan era and yes, for Rob Liefeld's attention, this is still being referred to by Marvel Comics as the Krakoan era in 2024 solicitations. Make sure you mention that in your Robservations! While X-Force are still on the hunt for Hank McCoy, up to X-Force #50 next year – and something that appears will be replacing X-Force after that… something that is currently TBA…

Here are the as-yet-unsolicited listings for the next Wolverine and X-Force collections into the next year from Marvel Comics, and being written by Benjamin Percy.

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7

Benjamin Percy, Juan Jose Ryp, Leinil Yu

Wandering X! Wolverine teams up with heroes across the Marvel Universe as he decides to bring the fight straight to the enemies of mutantkind! COLLECTING: Wolverine (2020) 37-40 On Sale Date: 19 March 2024

Benjamin Percy, Juan Jose Ryp, Leinil Yu Wandering X! Wolverine teams up with heroes across the Marvel Universe as he decides to bring the fight straight to the enemies of mutantkind! COLLECTING: Wolverine (2020) 37-40 On Sale Date: 19 March 2024 WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 8

The Sabretooth war begins here as Logan finally faces his nemesis once again! Wolverine faces off against his arch-nemesis for the first time in the Krakoan era! Now deadlier than ever before, Sabretooth is ready to tear Logan's world apart! COLLECTING: Wolverine (2020) 41-45 On Sale Date: 04 June 2024 $19.99 144 pages

The Sabretooth war begins here as Logan finally faces his nemesis once again! Wolverine faces off against his arch-nemesis for the first time in the Krakoan era! Now deadlier than ever before, Sabretooth is ready to tear Logan's world apart! COLLECTING: Wolverine (2020) 41-45 On Sale Date: 04 June 2024 $19.99 144 pages X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 8

Benjamin Percy, TBA On Sale Date: 26 March 2024

X-Force faces a deadly challenge that will threaten to end the team forever! 144 pages $17.99 COLLECTING: X-Force (2019) 43-47

Benjamin Percy, TBA On Sale Date: 26 March 2024 X-Force faces a deadly challenge that will threaten to end the team forever! 144 pages $17.99 COLLECTING: X-Force (2019) 43-47 X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 9

On Sale Date: 04 June 2024 $15.99

The hunt for the Beast continues! Will X-Force finally make Hank McCoy atone for his crimes?! Or will the Beast continue down his dark path from which there can be no return? COLLECTING: X-Force (2019) 48-50, TBD

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!