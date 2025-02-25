Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: women of marvel

Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1 Preview: She-Devil Squad Assemble

Check out Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1, where Shanna the She-Devil leads Marvel's deadliest ladies on a mission to stop a mysterious bomb plot in this action-packed anthology.

Article Summary Explore Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1, where Shanna leads a dangerous mission against a bomb plot.

Top Marvel heroines, including Shanna the She-Devil, join forces to thwart conspiracies in action-packed tales.

Release: Feb 26, 2025. Grab your copy and witness fierce female warriors in this thrilling anthology.

THE CLAWS ARE OUT! Marvel's street-level heroines break out of the shadows in a fight for the record books! When Shanna the She-Devil undercovers a dark conspiracy, she'll call on international allies put their fists, sai, katanas and gauntlets together and stop a bomb before it can explode. Your favorite devilish women of Marvel and some of the hottest creators in the industry in one ass-kicking anthology – what're you waiting for?! Call your shop and collect your boots and heels, ladies. We've got work to do.

Women of Marvel: She-Devils #1

by Stephanie Phillips & Allison Sampson & Alison Sampson & Marvel Various, cover by Nina Vakueva

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621218700111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621218700121 – WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1 ROSE BESCH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621218700131 – WOMEN OF MARVEL: SHE-DEVILS #1 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

