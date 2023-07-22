Posted in: Comics, Current News, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: Commander Steel, sdcc, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Vs. Commander Steel From DC Comics in October

Bleeding Cool also has the solicitation to Wonder Woman #2 being published by DC Comics in October 2023 which gives this image context.

Daniel Sampere tweeted out "I've been allowed to share with you our cover for Wonder Woman #2! This issue is going to be EPIC Colors by @tomeu_morey and script by @TomKingTK". The cover shows Wonder Woman using her bracelets to deflect bullets from an aggressive army force, with the impacts interpreted as the stars of her costumer. It's gorgeous. And it follows on from the solicitation for Wonder Woman #1, "After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect!"

WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by TOM KING and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

AN ARMY OF ONE! Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army' Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack! TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE'S EPIC NEW TAKE ON WONDER WOMAN CONTINUES!

Commander Steel first appeared in Steel, The Indestructible Man #1 in 1978 and was created by Gerry Conway and Don Heck with stories set in World War II. Later versions were his grandsons. Created as a homage to Captain America, the second Steel joined the Justice League of America, and was later killed in Justice League International. The third Steel appeared in 2007 in the Justice Society of America. In 2011's New 52, he is now Captain Steel on Earth Two. And now it appears he is entering the current DC Universe, and up against Wonder Woman.

So Wonder Woman goes to war. And Amazons Attack. And you can see what Bleeding Cool reported on Amazons Attack right here.

AMAZONS ATTACK #1

Written by Josie Campbell,

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Cover by Clayton Henry

Variant covers by Mike Deodato Jr and Taj Tenfold

1:25 variant cover by Vasco Georgiev

1:50 variant cover by Meghan Hetrick

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) 10/24/23

"After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons arre now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this rollercoaster of a debut issue. Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champions Of Shazam) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends) this series orimises to be an action packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior woman in the DCU."

