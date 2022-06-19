World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13 Preview

Betty and Veronica learn to be careful what they wish for when a genie tries to steal their men in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #13. Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221261

(W) Various, Bill Galvan, Dan Parent (A) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in "Put a Cork in it!" Betty and Veronica discover a bottle that washes up on the beach. Thinking there may a note inside, they open it… and a beautiful genie emerges! She doesn't offer to grant them any wishes but just wants to have a good time after being bottled up for ages. It would be a lot of fun… until she sets her sights on Archie! Can Betty & Veronica successfully get the genie BACK into her bottle?

Then, in "Cheers and Jeers," Bingo becomes the new critic for the school newspaper, including the student film festival. However, when he gives an anonymous scathing review to a romantic flick that was entered, he finds out it was Samantha's film! Will she find out who burned her artistic effort, and will Bingo be able to make it up to her without giving away his identity?

In Shops: 6/22/2022

SRP: $8.99

