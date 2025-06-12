Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Dora Wang, graphic novel, Worth A Shot

Worth A Shot, A New YA Graphic Novel By Pocket Peaches' Dora Wang

Worth A Shot, a new YA Graphic Novel by Pocket Peaches' Dora Wang from Joy Revolution

Article Summary Dora Wang debuts her YA romance graphic novel, Worth A Shot, set in the world of high school ice hockey.

Ann Chen, a shy mascot, navigates friendship and a secret crush on varsity star Lisa in this coming-of-age story.

World English rights to Worth A Shot were acquired by Joy Revolution, with publication set for spring 2028.

Dora Wang is a Chinese-American creator best known for Pocket Peaches and her work in animation and publishing.

Worth A Shot by Dora Wang, creator of the comic series Pocket Peaches, is her debut YA contemporary romance graphic novel, in which high school mascot Ann Chen is content being anonymous, cheering on the girls' varsity ice hockey team, especially their star player Lisa, from the sidelines. "But as she and Lisa get closer off the ice, Ann begins to wonder how long she can keep up her carefully constructed disguise—and keep her growing crush a secret."

Bria Ragin, David Yoon, and Nicola Yoon at Joy Revolution have acquired world English rights to Worth A Shot, and publication is set for spring 2028. Dora Wang's agent Britt Seiss at Britt Siess Creative Management negoitiated the sale.

Dora Wang posted "excited to share my newest project, Worth A Shot, a YA romance graphic novel at @joyrevbooks. the concept came to me one night a few years ago and i'm SO grateful to my agent @brittsiesscreative for finding it a wonderful home with @nicolayoon @davidoftheyoon and my editor, Bria Ragin. i'm excited to work alongside this team to tell a story of crushes, friendships, and all the messy feelings in between!"

Dora Wang is a Chinese-American author-illustrator with experience in animation and publishing, creator of Pocket Peaches, "a heartwarming early reader series about friendship and with laugh-out-loud moments." She was raised in Maine and is now based in Los Angeles, and has been a repeat panellist at the Los Angeles Comic Con.

Joy Revolution is a Random House Children's Books imprint that launched in 2020. It is committed to "publishing young adult romance novels starring people of colour and written by people of colour." Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management LLC is a Seattle-based full-service literary and illustration agency that focuses on graphic novels.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

