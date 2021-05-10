WWE, BOOM! Get Positive with New Day Mini-Series

The New Day are coming to comics… again… with a new two-issue limited series by writers Evan Narcisse and Austin Walker and artist Daniel Bayliss. Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios will publish WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity in hopes of capitalizing on that sweet nerd crossover of comic book and pro wrestling fans. The series will launch in July, and, according to a press release, "will allow fans to discover the origins and struggles of the three WWE Superstars before that fateful day when they realized they were together than apart."

They were what together? Don't leave us hanging, press release typo!

Of course, WWE has since decided that The New Day are better apart than they are together, as the team has since been broken up, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on Raw and Big E on Smackdown. But that won't stop them cashing in with this comic book. Look, that's just how the game us played. Don't you dare be sour!

"Collaborating with my colleague Austin Walker so we could tap into the personalities of The New Day to tell the origin story of this history-making trio has been an incredibly enriching experience," said Narcisse in the press release. "We tried to write a love letter to an unseen side of WWE history, and I'm so excited that WWE fans everywhere will finally be able to read how Kofi, Xavier, and Big E came together to form sports entertainment's most electrifying tag team."

"When Evan Narcisse and I started planning WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, we realized right away that it was a perfect fit. Kofi, Big E, and Xavier are as extraordinary as the very best comic book heroes, and their journey from up-and-coming underdogs to de facto superstars is one of struggle, identity, and perseverance. All of that, plus bright and vivid art from Daniel Bayliss? That's a dream match if ever there was one." said Walker.

WWE The New Day: Power of Positivity #1 will feature a variant cover by Rahzzah and Ernanda Souza. Check out a preview below.