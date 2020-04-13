Boris, WWE and the Return of Comics in the Daily LITG April 13th 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Also, to make sure that you don't miss what everyone else is reading. Right now that means comic retailer plans to fix the direct market, possible plans from Diamond to begin distribution again, Zoom backgrounds and Boris Johnson. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

WWE, Boris, and the return of comics in May – the 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

People are loving those DC, Marvel and Batman Zoom backgrounds. However, in more substantial articles, it's all about bringing the direct market back. Bleeding Cool will be continuing to cover the impact of the current situation on the comics industry with this tag. Oh and Boris Johnson, now out of intensive care has been reading Tintin comics in bed and thanking his nurses by name. I thought that deserved commemorating.

Rise Of The Skywalker one year ago

There was a time when we didn't know what the final Star Wars movie would be called. We found out a year ago, while I was in Paris. Just as Notre Dame was about to burn down as well. Seems a lot longer ago, doesn't it?

Comics News & Events Happening Today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today.

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ed Brisson , writer of Old Man Logan, Peter Panzerfaust, Prophet, Sheltered, Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, Cluster.

, writer of Old Man Logan, Peter Panzerfaust, Prophet, Sheltered, Iron Fist, Uncanny X-Men, Cluster. Michael Georgiou , writer-artist of Elemental Micah.

, writer-artist of Elemental Micah. Dennis Janke, Superman inker

Superman inker Topper Helmers, artist on Airlock and Weird War Tales.

artist on Airlock and Weird War Tales. Neil Edwards, artist on Assassin's Creed, Dark Avengers, Fantastic Four

