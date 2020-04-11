Spawn Original Action Figure Kickstarter Clears $1 Million in One Day

Spawn creator Todd McFarlane launched his Kickstarter to produce a new classic version of the original figure from 1995 on Thursday. Hoping to raise $100,000, they cleared that within a half hour, and in less than 24 hours have now cleared the $1 million threshold. Quite the feat right now as people deal with the economic fallout of the ongoing pandemic. With 27 days to go in the campaign, stretch goals are starting to be added and such. Todd said at New York Toy Fair in February that he wanted to release the figure this way so he could do it "his way" without an outside interference and prove that there is an appetite for Spawn out there. I would say he has succeeded.

Which Spawn is Best For You?

Three figures are available as part of the campaign- a classic version, a modern version, and an artists proof. There is also a three pack available with all three that includes two additional head sculpts. Each comes with the figure housed in premium packaging and will include what is thought to be a copy of Spawn #1 with a new McFarlane cover. Each figure individually costs $40, with the three pack running you $160. There is also a version of each individual figure to come with a signed Todd McFarlane plate for $80.

With so many options, which is best for you? Bleeding Cool's Tyler Roberts placed an order for the "Classic" version, and this to say about why: "The Classic Tier was an obvious choice for the reward I chose. The whole idea was the remaster of such an iconic figure and it'll be nice to see the actual classic costume rather than the modern or the B&W version. I hope to see more added features and weapons the farther we get into the goals. They have already announced an extra set of hands for reward holders and that shows there could be more in store on the horizon. As a Spawn fan, I can't wait to see what else this campaign has in store over this month."

I also went for the "classic" version. I remember going to the comic shop in 1992 and buying that first issue off the rack. That is the version of Spawn I will always remember. I just picked up the Mortal Kombat 11 version of Spawn, and it is pretty awesome. That works for me for a modern version of the character, so I don't feel it necessary to pick up that one, and I am not a fan of the artist proof version either. So, just the classic for me. Plus, it comes down to budget. In these times, it is a big ask to commit to any type of extra expense. My suggestion would be if you have the $160, get all three. Push comes to shove, flipping will happen with this in droves, and you can make your money back if you decide not to hold onto them. Or maybe you would like all three. At least if you get the multipack, you will have the option.

Spawn will not be in stores. The only way to get your hands on this figure is to order through the Kickstarter by clicking here and going to the campaigns official page.