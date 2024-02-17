Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-force

X-Force #49 Preview: Double Trouble! Two Beasts, Zero Chill

Beast and Wonder Man play frenemies in X-Force #49. Can this odd couple bring down the beastly Beast, or will they just beast around?

Oh, look, it's another Wednesday, which must mean yet another chance for Marvel to pry some money from your wallet. This week in the world of questionable team-ups and redundancies, we have the illustrious X-Force #49. They say two heads are better than one, but when those heads belong to the Beast and Wonder Man, I'd argue you're just doubling the migraine. Slated to hit the shelves on February 21st, this installment promises to deliver… well, I'll just let you read the official blurb for yourselves.

WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS! In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?! TARGET: BEAST part 2!

It's like Marvel decided to take the concept of a "one-man show" quite literally and just split a character into two. Is the Beast battling his own self-loathing, or is Marvel just recycling characters like a Hollywood reboot? Either way, brace yourselves for the beastly brawl that surely promises to be resolved with a firm handshake or a bro-hug by the end of issue #50.

X-Force #49

by Benjamin Percy & Robert Gill, cover by Daniel Acuna

WONDER MAN AND BEAST – THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS! In a simpler time, the bounding BEAST partnered up with Avenger WONDER MAN! But after Beast's fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?! TARGET: BEAST part 2!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.21"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 21, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960609467704911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609467704921?width=180 – X-FORCE 49 WILL SLINEY VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

