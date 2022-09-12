X-Men '92: House of XCII #5 Preview: Grand Finale

The X-Men battle Bolivar Trasks's final form in this preview of X-Men '92: House of XCII #5, the final issue. Check out the preview below.

X-Men '92: House of XCII #5

by Steve Foxe & Salva Espin, cover by David Baldeon

THE FINAL DESTINY OF XCII? It all ends here – the epic journey through the Krakoan Age come too soon reaches its epic conclusion! Can mutantkind truly unite? Is the island-nation of Krakoa too good to be true? And is the woman behind it all – Jubilee – to be trusted? Find out within, X-Believers!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Sep 14, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620255300511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

