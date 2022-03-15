X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 to Radically Transform Marvel Universe

Marvel is following up last year's Hellfire Gala event with a Hellfire Gala one-shot this June, but don't let the lower page count fool you: this one-shot will see the X-Men bring "radical transformation" to the Marvel Universe. And just like Wolverine while he's banging Cyclops and Jean Grey with his two dicks, they want every superhero in the Marvel Universe to watch them do it. An all-star lineup of creators and Gerry Duggan will bring this 72-page tale to Marvel's readers for a price tag that will likely be as limitless as the creative possibilities.

From the press release:

Mark your calendar, because mutantkind is hosting another Hellfire Gala and it's shaping up to be a night that Marvel fans dare not miss! Superstar creators Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka will deliver 72 pages loaded with high-stakes drama, shocking character developments, and of course, showstopping Super Hero fashion. At last year's gala, mutants changed the face of the solar system, terraforming Mars and claiming it for mutantkind. This time around, they'll once again set out to bring radical transformation to the Marvel Universe and are inviting every super hero on the planet to witness it. And when an uninvited guest crashes the party, the chaos that ensues will cause cracks in the very foundation of Krakoa and lead directly into the biggest Marvel story of the year: Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's JUDGMENT DAY! All that, plus the reveal of the new X-Men lineup and the winner of the mega-popular X-Men fan vote. The seeds for what's to come in the X-Men franchise over the next few years are planted right here!

It's hard to choose what's more unbelievable about this press release: all the claims Marvel is making about how game-changing this one-shot will be, or the idea that Marvel actually plans storylines several years in advance.

Here's what The Gerry Duggan of Comics, Gerry Duggan, had to say about:

Last summer your host Emma Frost invited you to celebrate Krakoa with some fireworks. This year, it's about celebrating mutantdom's friendship with humanity. Once again, we have a murderer's row of talent crafting a one-shot with revelations that will chart the biggest stories in the Marvel Universe. All that, and meet a new team of X-Men.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will be in stores on June 29th.

