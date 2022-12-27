X-Treme X-Men #2 Preview: In This Preview, Psychic Ogun… MUST DIE

X-Treme X-Men #2

by Chris Claremont & Salvador Larroca, cover by Salvador Larroca

The X-Treme X-Men have reunited to aid their comrade Kitty Pryde, but as Wolverine leads the hunt for their mutual enemy Ogun, Rachel uncovers a dark secret! And what does Purity hope to gain in the chaos of the mutants' battle? Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca take X-Treme to the next level in this issue!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620336900211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620336900221 – X-TREME X-MEN 2 MOMOKO MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900231 – X-TREME X-MEN 2 LARROCA CLASSIC DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900251 – X-TREME X-MEN 2 NAKAYAMA DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620336900261 – X-TREME X-MEN 2 RUGG HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

