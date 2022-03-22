Yen Press Name-Changes Slave To Chained Soldier in June 2022 Solicits

Takahiro and Yohei Takemura's manga series which has the English name Slave in Japan, known as Demon Slave in France, is now actually being published in English by Yen Press in June 2022. But, for an American market, the publisher seems to have decided that the title, even though in English, may be a little sensitive for American readers, and is translating it as Chained Soldier instead. Here are the full Yen Press solicits for June 2022.

CHAINED SOLDIER GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR221992

(W) Takahiro (A) Yohei Takemura

Otherworldly spaces known as "demon cities" appeared in various parts of Japan, and those who partook in the "peaches" growing there gained unique abilities-but only if they're girls. One day, a down-in-the-dumps high school boy named Yuuki Wagura suddenly gets lost at the entrance of a demon city. There, he meets Kyoka Uzen, the beautiful leader of the seven programs of "Magical Defense Corps," who orders him to become her slave?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

CHITOSE IS IN RAMUNE BOTTLE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR221993

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

"Saku Chitose is a womanizing scumbag"-Even if he's attacked by slanderous gossip online, Saku Chitose's reign at the top of his school is unshakable. As a member of the student elite, he's surrounded by attractive, popular kids. ? But as he enjoys his smooth-sailing social life, Saku is suddenly asked to rehabilitate Kenta Yamazaki, an anti-social shut-in-!?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

MAGICAL EXPLORER GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR221994

(W) Iris (A) Yukari Higa, Noboru Kannatuki

Reincarnated as a character in the legendary erotic game, "Magical Explorer," it doesn't take long for our hero to discover that he's been designated the unlucky side-character rather than the game's lady-killer protagonist. Not to worry, though! Armed with his vast knowledge of the game (and a few cheats) he'll do whatever it takes to win the hearts of the game's heroines and emerge as the most accomplished student at the Sorcerer's Academy!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

GIRL SAVED ON TRAIN TURNED OUT CHILDHOOD FRIEND GN VOL 01 (C

YEN PRESS

APR221995

(W) Kennoji (A) You Midorikawa

When high-schooler Ryou Takamori steps in to save a girl on a crowded train, he never expected her to be his childhood friend Hina Fushimi. Though the two of them sit next to each other in class, they haven't spoken since middle school-but this heroic act might give Hina the push she needed to shorten the distance between them!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

BEGINNING AFTER END GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR221996

(W) TurtleMe (A) Fuyuki23

King Grey is unrivaled throughout the land in terms of strength, wealth, and prestige. However, underneath the glamour lies a deep solitude, so when he's reincarnated as Arthur Leywin, he resolves to not squander this second chance at life and live every day to the fullest-but the peace of this new world hides something sinister that threatens to destroy all he's worked for…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 20

STUDIO APT GOOD LIGHTING ANGEL INCLUDED GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR221997

(W) Matoba (A) Matoba

Tarou Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, when he encounters a pure and kind girl named Towa on his balcony. But who is she, really …? Matoba, author of As Miss Beelzebub Likes, brings you the latest cute and innocent romantic comedy!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

SPY CLASSROOM GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR221998

(W) Takemachi (A) SeuKaname, Tomari

Under the questionable tutelage of Klaus, the greatest spy in the world, the girls of Lamplight have been steadily honing their skills in preparation for their impending mission. But there's a more pressing issue at hand-just why were these specific members chosen for this team? Perhaps it's time to use their feminine wiles to pry the answer from their stoic teacher…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

WHY RAELIANA ENDED AT DUKES MANSION GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR221999

(W) Milcha (A) Whale

Eunha Park was just a regular girl desperate to get into college, but when she finally does, her elation is cut short as she's pushed off a roof-only to wake up as Raeliana McMillan, a character from a novel whose death serves as the catalyst for the story's events. But Raeliana refuses to die a second time and is determined to change her fate, no matter what!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 20

IM A WITCH MY CRUSH WANTS LOVE POTION GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR222000

(W) Eiko Mutsuhana (A) Kamada

"I want you to make me a love potion." With that single sentence from the object of her affections, the Good Witch of the Lake's crush ended in heartbreak. In a desperate bid to spend more time with him, she sends him on a wild goose chase for ingredients…but when he starts visiting every day to take care of her, she might have gotten much more than she's bargained for!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

GEEK EX-HITMAN GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR222001

(W) Ko-dai (A) Ko-dai

The Oracle of Florence, Marco, is a legendary, peerless hitman feared throughout the Italian underworld, but now he's trying to build a new reputation for himself-the biggest geek in all Japan! After getting introduced to the joys of otaku culture while out on a hit, Marco quickly gets so sucked in that he sets down his bloodstained mantle and moves to Japan to peacefully enjoy his new lifestyle. But he'll soon find that even after turning over a new leaf, there isn't much he can do about how sinister he seems to other people-especially the government agent on his tail, Viviana, whose skills as a spy are surpassed only by her burning passion for yaoi and BL…!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

SHADOWS HOUSE GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR222002

(W) Somato (A) Somato

Shadows House-a strange mansion that receives no callers, inhabited by a race of faceless shadows who play at being aristocrats and are waited on hand and foot by "living dolls," who also serve as their masters' faces. What goes on inside this enigmatic manor is anyone's guess, but soot and shrieks billow up from within…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

OTHER WORLDS BOOKS DEPEND BEAN COUNTER GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR222003

(W) Yatsuki Wakatsu (A) Kazuki Irodori, Kikka Ohashi

Seiichiro's always pulled his own weight, all day every day, for almost thirty years. Even when he gets stuck in a fantasy world because of some strange Saint-Summoning Ritual, he keeps on keeping on. It isn't until he meets the Aresh, the Captain of the Knights, that realizes he might possibly want more out of life than his job. Can Seiichiro melt the heart of the infamous Ice Nobleman-or is he destined to be married to his work…forever?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

NIGHTS WITH A CAT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

APR222004

(W) kyuryuZ (A) kyuryuZ

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 08

YEN PRESS

APR222005

(W) Fe (A) Fe

Ryang-Ha and Chateau's life on the run continues as they finally make contact with one of Chateau's co-workers, as well as a man with a very important role to play… Together, the four of them go to make their escape, only to be accosted by a group of armed men under Donny's employ. But this time, their target isn't Ryang-Ha-but Chateau! What is Donny truly after…?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

CATCH THESE HANDS GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR222006

(W) Murata (A) Murata

For some reason, the high school rivals, Takebe and Soramori have decided to start going out. But they just can't get this "dating" thing right …! These former delinquent girls' continue their relationship in this yuri comedy!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS GN VOL 21 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222007

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Sango Harukawa

To stop the spreading global vampire crisis, a sealed ability weapon is transported from Europe to Japan. The detective agency launches a desperate plan to keep it from falling into the hands of Fukuchi!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

MAID I HIRED RECENTLY IS MYSTERIOUS GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222008

(W) Wakame Konbu

Lilith's going to compete in the obstacle course for parents and guardians at the Adele Academy elementary school division's sports festival?! To the young master, is she just the hired help, or is she…? And what is this new development between the two of them?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA WRAITH ARC GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222009

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Hanokage

In a world infested not by witches but by wraiths, Homura is captivated by one wraith in the shape of Madoka, and Mami and Kyouko throw themselves into battle to save the world. What fate lies in store for them in this final volume?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS WAN GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222010

(W) Kafka Asagiri, Sango Harukawa (A) Neco Kanai

The peaceful daily lives of the cast of Bungo Stray Dogs continue! Filled to the brim with scenes you won't see in the main series, from Atsushi and his friends dancing, to Chuuya growing taller!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

BANISHED FROM HERO PARTY QUIET COUNTRYSIDE GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

APR222011

(W) Zappon (A) Masahiro Ikeno, Yasumo

Red has finally achieved his dream of opening up an apothecary! But after princess, prominent adventurer, hero, and former comrade Rit butts into his business, can the two of them coexist peacefully as coworkers?! And what hurdles are fate going to throw in the way of Red's peaceful life tomorrow?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

STAR WARS REBELS GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR222012

(W) Mitsuru Aoki

Ezra continues his journey with the crew of the starship Ghost as he battles against the forces of the Empire! Ezra has become Kanan's Padawan, but Kanan has no confidence in himself as a Jedi. Even so, he swears to teach Ezra the ways of the Force…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR222013

(W) Rui Tsukiyo, Hamao Sumeragi (A) Reia

Lugh's fight with the formidable Setanta comes to an end-but will his assassin's trump card actually reach his overpowered opponent!? Then, when Lugh enrolls into an elite academy, he finally meets his target: the hero!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222015

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) lack

When the party happens to hear two girls begging for help at the tavern, they decide to lend a hand. With the girls in tow, they start heading toward the chamber within the Dungeon of the Dead where the rest of the girls' party may still be trapped…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

DIVINE RAIMENT MAGICAL GIRL HOWLING MOON GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222016

(W) Kenji Saito (A) Shouji Sato

Kaguya and her friends are taking a much-needed day off from fighting the bad guys-and attending an idol concert! But when they arrive at the venue, they quickly realize that these particular pop stars may not be as innocent as they make themselves out to be…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 14

SWORD ART ONLINE PROJECT ALICIZATION GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

APR222017

(W) Reki Kawahara (A) Koutarou Yamada

After Ronie and Tiese try to save their friend from the clutches of noble knights Raios and Humbert, they end up getting captured themselves! With the two girls bound and helpless, Kirito's going to need Eugeo's help to save them…but Eugeo finds himself paralyzed by the thought of breaking the Taboo Index! With the fate of his page hanging in the balance, can he violate his world's most sacred code to rescue her?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

APR222018

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino, Chyko

Krai has joined up with Tino's group, who are currently on a search-and-rescue mission. But surrounded and driven against the wall by fierce enemies, how can they get out of this alive? Is it time to finally show the true skill (?) of a level 8 Hunter?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 4 GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR222019

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Haruno Atori, Yu Aikawa

Subaru has the help of the maid Frederica, but now must once again confront Elsa, the Bowel Hunter. Subaru wants to rescue Rem and Beatrice, but escaping Roswaal Manor is easier said than done.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

APR222020

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Anri Sakano

Still enjoying playing the part of an eminence in shadow, Cid visits the Sacred Land where a test of strength known as the Goddess's Trial is held. However, there are some unsavory rumors going around about the acting archbishop…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

SLASHER MAIDENS GN VOL 05 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222021

(W) Tetsuya Tashiro (A) Tetsuya Tashiro

Asuma and the maidens defended the school from the attack of the Ultra Reincarnation Party, but at great cost. Seeking greater strength, Innami's group throw themselves into training, but they may get a rematch with one of the Party's executives sooner than they expect…!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

DURARARA RE DOLLARS ARC GN VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222022

(W) Ryohgo Narita (A) Aogiri

Dotachin was the victim of a hit-and-run. So say the latest rumors running rampant through the town of Ikebukuro. And when rumors take on life of their own, chaos and confusion rule the roost! Those suspected of the crime, those who avenge crime, those who exploit crime-ambition and desire spiral out of control while the mystery of the Dotachin incident has yet to be resolved!!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222023

(W) Kennoji (A) Fuh Araki, KWKM

When Almelia, the hero Roland accompanied on their quest to defeat the Demon Lord, suddenly receives a marriage proposal from a prince of a neighboring country, the King tasks Roland with escorting her to her potential groom. However, the motives behind this proposal seem suspicious, and it's up to Roland to get to the bottom of it…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

VAL X LOVE GN VOL 12 (MR)

YEN PRESS

APR222024

(W) Ryosuke Asakura (A) Ryosuke Asakura

While Futaba was en route to Asgard with Gullinkambi in tow, the army of the evil gods invaded!! Low-level gods with no fighting skills don't stand a chance…or do they?! Meanwhile, Takuma finally raises his stats to the point that he can open the door to Niflheim. What awaits the einherjar and his lovers beyond the portal…?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

MONTHLY GIRLS NOZAKI KUN GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

APR222025

(W) Izumi Tsubaki (A) Izumi Tsubaki

In the world of Nozaki and friends, pandemonium reigns supreme. While searching for the owner of a rather-unique-book, Hori stumbles across a shocking secret! At the same time, the life and times of Sakiko Yumeno are revealed online…And what's this? Might Wakamatsu actually be able to stay awake the next time Seo sings?! But all of that pales in comparison when the true agent of chaos, Kashima, introduces a new partner-in-crime who wreaks havoc wherever they go…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

WITCHS PRINTING OFFICE GN VOL 06

YEN PRESS

APR222026

(W) Mochinchi (A) Yasuhiro Miyama

After solving the mystery of why humans around the world became unable to use magic, Mika finds… the definitive information she needs return to her original world?! Mika takes on the final Magic Market with a sense of fulfillment, but an unexpected situation awaits her…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

GABRIEL DROPOUT GN VOL 11

YEN PRESS

APR222027

(W) UKAMI (A) UKAMI

Gabriel and friends are off on a field trip to Okinawa, where a familiar angel and devil await! The weather's great and the ocean's calling, so it's time to jump in! With an entire tropical paradise to enjoy, the girls are ready to cut loose and have some fun!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 13

SWORD ART ONLINE ABEC ARTWORKS WANDERERS SC

YEN ON

APR222014

(W) Abec (A) Abec

This second collection of gorgeously illustrated artworks highlights events from volumes 10 through 15 of the main story. The definitive edition also includes illustrations from volumes 1 through 3 of Sword Art Online: Progressive, as well as art from animated productions, games, and conventions. A must-have for SAO fans and abec fans alike!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 30

DEMON SWORD MASTER EXCALIBUR ACADEMY NOVEL SC VOL 06 (MR) (C

YEN ON

APR222028

(W) Yuu Shimizu (A) Asagi Tosaka

When Leonis and the rest of the eighteenth platoon return from their mission to Necrozoa, Riselia hammers him with questions about his past. Is it time for him to reveal his true identity? Meanwhile, a group of armed mercenaries from the Sakura Orchid plot to invade the Seventh Assault Garden. To stop her former compatriots, Sakuya will have to seek out the power of a Dark Lord (Leonis)!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

BRIDE OF DEMISE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 01 (MR)

YEN ON

APR222029

(W) Keishi Ayasato (A) Murakaruki

Years ago, mysterious beings only known as kihei appeared without warning and overran the world. To confront this strange menace, the Twilight Academy was established to train students in black magic and how to battle the otherworldly invaders. Graduates of this school are no strangers to death and many meet their doom while fulfilling their duty to protect humanity. Kou is just one more casualty in this war for survival…or so he thinks. Before he can even appreciate the fact that he's still alive, a kihei pledges her loyalty to him and vows to stay by his side until the end of days, setting off a chain of events that can only lead down the road of madness and chaos.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

CHITOSE IS IN RAMUNE BOTTLE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02

YEN ON

APR222030

(W) Hiromu (A) Raemz

If a girl tells you she's dying to go out with you, you'd probably take her at face value. Especially if she was as drop-dead gorgeous as Yuzuki Nanase. But there's always a catch-if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. And this story of false love between Yuzuki Nanase and Saku Chitose is no exception.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

VILLAINESS TAMING THE FINAL BOSS NOVEL SC VOL 03

YEN ON

APR222031

(W) Sarasa Nagase (A) Mai Murasaki

After being assaulted, Demon Lord Claude loses his memories, his powers, and even forgets his engagement with Aileen! Soon, Lilia begins courting him once again, and this time Claude seems to be falling for it hook, line, and sinker. The Bad End Aileen thought she'd avoided is back with a vengeance!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

YOU CALL THAT SERVICE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

APR222032

(W) Kisetsu Morita (A) Hiroki Ozaki

One day, Shiren receives a letter from her mother, in which she promises to pick her daughter up. The thing is, her mother isn't exactly a model citizen-she's taken control of the Virginal Father! Despite refusing the invitation, however, Shiren's expression tells a different story…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

YOKOHAMA STATION SF NATIONAL HC

YEN ON

APR222033

(W) Yuba Isukari (A) Tatsuyuki Tanaka

This follow-up volume to the science fiction hit sheds light on the history of Yokohama Station and people all across Japan through a series of short stories. "Kyoto" tells the tale of a struggle against the information warfare of the station monitoring systems. "Gunma" details the collapse and reconstruction of Yokahama Station. In "Kumamoto," people tolerate violence and mistreatment in exchange for safety from the looming threat of the station. Finally, "Iwate" follows a spy's escape to an unknown region of the north.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 20

WORLDS FINEST ASSASSIN REINCARNATED WORLD NOVEL SC VOL 05 (M

YEN ON

APR222034

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A) Reia

After defeating the third demon and parting ways with Noish, who fell to darkness, Lugh and company return to Tuatha De. Although their success increases their esteem with the crown, it also draws the envy of the nobility, who subsequently begin to plot against the Tuatha De family. Yet, as Lugh concocts a series of assassinations against both the demons and the humans seeking to sabotage him, he falls into a deep sleep, where he reunites with the Goddess of Beginnings. Something in that beguiling smile of hers suggests she has ulterior motives…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

DEMON LORD 2099 LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 02 (MR)

YEN ON

APR222035

(W) Daigo Murasaki (A) Kureta

Akihabara. This future city is host to two rival factions: Electric Town, which continues to prioritize technological innovation, and Magic Town, which respects the traditions of old. It is here that Demon Lord Veltol makes his entrance…to a prestigious academy as a foreign-exchange student! The stage is set for the future Demon Lord's second act!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

SOLO LEVELING LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 05 (MR)

YEN ON

APR222036

(W) Chugong (A) Chugong

Jinwoo's received some amazing gifts from the system, but the latest one might prove to be the greatest one yet-a key to the double dungeon where it all started. Perhaps a second visit might provide him with answers for once. He's got some time to kill until he can use the item though, but before he can tackle another gate, unexpected movement from the shadow soldiers guarding Jinah sets his alarm bells ringing…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

SO IM SPIDER SO WHAT LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 14

YEN ON

APR222037

(W) Okina Baba (A) Tsukasa Kiryu

The demon army is on the march, rushing toward the decisive battle that will rid the world of the elves and their evil once and for all. Meanwhile, the time is fast approaching for Shun and his friends to reunite with their friends and classmates who they assumed were long dead. But when that moment comes, who will they stand with-the elves they've been fighting alongside with, or people they knew in their former lives?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

RE ZERO SLIAW LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 19

YEN ON

APR222038

(W) Tappei Nagatsuki (A) Shinichirou Otsuka

In order to reclaim their city from enemy forces, the royal selection candidates and the knights finally face off against the Witch Cult Archbishop! Meanwhile, Subaru and Reinhardt crash the worst wedding ever to rescue Emilia from the clutches of Regulus, Archbishop of Greed. But will this tag team consisting of the weakest and strongest knights in the kingdom be enough to topple their "invincible" opponent?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY WRONG EXPECTED NOVEL SC VOL 14

YEN ON

APR222039

(W) Wataru Watari

At long last, spring is here again. Although the routine is much the same, each day is always new. After all the hardships, struggles, and mistakes, all they can do is ask the same question as always and search for new answers. Hachiman has struggled to answer that question truthfully, and his relationships have suffered for it-but it's time for that to change.

This romantic comedy has gone wrong enough times. The story may be coming to an end, but youth lives on.

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 14

OVERLORD LIGHT NOVEL HC VOL 14 (MR)

YEN ON

APR222040

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) so-bin

The Sacred Kingdom is surrounded on all sides. As the army of feral creatures closes in, the country's strongest paladin Remedios leads her exhausted troops in a valiant defense. It will not be enough to save them. Their only chance of survival is to place all their bets on the King of Darkness-Ainz Ooal Gown!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 20

DATE A LIVE LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 06 (MR)

YEN ON

APR222041

(W) Koushi Tachibana (A) Tsunako

While preparing for the Tenou Festival, a cultural event put on by the ten high schools in Tengu City, Shido encounters the sixth Spirit, a talented vocalist named Miku. But his efforts to make her fall for him quickly go awry when he discovers she hates men. "What are you blabbering on to me about? Quit it, you're grossing me out." Will Shido be able to win her over for a date in time? Or will his attempts hasten disaster?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

BANISHED HEROES PARTY QUIET LIFE COUNTRYSIDE NOVEL SC VOL 06

YEN ON

APR222042

(W) Zappon (A) Yasumo

The joy of reuniting with Yarandrala is short lived. From the fate of the Mistome, to the arrival of a great power's warships, and a raid from assassins, Zoltan faces one crisis after the other. Little do the assailants realize, however, that this land is home to the world's mightiest heroes. In this volume, Red and Ruti demonstrate their unrivaled power, Tisse squares off against a legendary assassin, and Rit is imbued with…the senses of a wolf?!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15

LAST CRUSADE RISE NEW WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 09

YEN ON

APR222043

(W) Kei Sazane (A) Ao Nekonabe

In their scheme to overthrow the government, Hydra abducts Third Princess Sisbell and spirits her away to the Empire. To rescue her, Rin takes it upon herself to tail Iska and company from the shadows and stage an infiltration! Little does she know that chaos brews in the land of witches…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 15