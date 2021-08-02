Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Three weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported that that week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier had questions to ask. We did the same the next weekend as well, and then last weekend too. And presumably, some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Well, they are doing it again with a new set of questions and answers. And Bleeding Cool got a sneak peek at the fourth "Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved" for Director Bones of the DEO.

Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers))
Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  1. What Is The New Mayor Of Bludhaven's Connection To Nightwing?
  2. How Will Catwoman Maintain Control Over The Criminal Underworld In Alleytown?
  3. Where Is Flashpoint Batman?
  4. Where Are Jade And The JSA?
  5. What Is Darkseid's Plan?
  6. What New Team Has Jason Todd Been Tasked With Leading?
DC Comics (Spoilers))
Yet More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Here are previous questions that have been asked by DC Comics in similar ads…

  1. Why Have The Blue & Gold Dynamic Duo Reunited?
  2. Where In The Multiverse Is Barry Allen?
  3. Why Is Amanda Waller Targeting Young Metahumans?
  4. What Mystery In The Multiverse Has President Superman Uncovered?
  5. Who Is The World's Greatest Fighter?
  6. Is Gotham City Big Enough For Two Dark Knights?
More Multiversal Mysteries In Next Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)
  1. What Team Is Oracle Forming And Why?
  2. What Is Fear State?
  3. Why Is Clark Kent Leading A New Version Of The Authority?
  4. Will Jonathan Kent Be Able To Fill His Fathers Shoes As Superman?
  5. Can Wonder Woman Escape The Godsphere And Return To Earth
  6. Which Hero Is Wearing A Black Lantern Ring?
  7. Has The Fastest Man Alive Outrun His Past?
  8. How Is Roy Harper Alive?
  1. Is The United Planets Forming Their Own Justice League?
  2. What Sacrifice Must Shazam! Make?
  3. Why Have The Green Lanterns' Rings Gone Dark?
  4. What Is The New Swamp Thing's Mission?
  5. Who Will Protect The Oceans?
  6. Why Has Red X Infiltrated Teen Titans Academy?

