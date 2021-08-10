Zealot Cosplays As Wonder Woman – And Starro? Urban Legends Spoilers

Spoiler time! You have been warned! In Batman: Urban Legends #6, Zealot returns… properly The Batman anthology series Batman: Urban Legends has been telling stories of Grifter, the Jim Lee, and Brandon Choi-created character from WildCATS, who was reintroduced to the DC Universe in the Batman comic book. DC Comics has teased several other WildStorm characters arriving in the DC Universe. Still, their August solicitations promised Zealot, taking over the Grifter feature in Batman: Urban Legends in August with issue 6. Being sent by the HALO Corporation, of which we have heard a little of late. With a mission to take out Maxwell Lord, but going up against someone who is a bit of a zealot herself on occasion, and has beheaded Maxwell Lord herself back in a prior continuity, Wonder Woman. And then she popped by the comic book a little early a couple of months back.

This time, however? In the towers named after WildCATS artist Travis Charest, she has a brand new look for the occasion.

Well, clearly, with Comic-Cons on hold, Zealot has to take her cosplay opportunities as and when she can.

Just with a sword in each hand and no need for a shield. Which is even worse news than usual for Maxwell Lord.

So naturally the real Wonder Woman has to turn up and confront her double.

And reveals that they have a shared history.

Of course, if everything happened and everything mattered, maybe that includes a certain Wildstorm/DC Comics crossover back in the day… and that day being 2008, courtesy of Keith Giffen, Lee Garbett, and Trevor Scott.

There wasn't so much conflict between them then, just a Starro ripped off the face. Which is suddenly a lot more topical than it used to be…

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #6 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nicola Scott

story by CHIP ZDARSKY, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MEGHAN FITZMARTIN, AND MATTHEW ROSENBERG art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCUS TO TREVOR HAIRSINE, BELÉN ORTEGA, AND CHRIS SPROUSE Red Hood: The epic Cheer story line reaches its conclusion, and Red Hood's alliance with Batman will be forever changed. Will the former Dynamic Duo get the Cheerdrop drug off the streets for good? Or will they forever be at the mercy of the villain who created it? And will Red Hood find a new home for Tyler, the boy he's sworn to protect? Tim Drake: Tim Drake is in the den of the Chaos Monsters with the other kidnapped teenagers of Gotham City. In order to free himself and the other teens, Tim will have to embrace help from his friend Bernard and hear something about himself he never knew. A brand-new chapter of Tim Drake's life starts here, and you won't want to miss it! Black Canary: Oracle locates some Batman weaponry, missing since The Joker War, and calls in her old friend Dinah Lance to help retrieve it! Fists will fly, the Canary will scream, and a stunning new mission begins. The ending will leave readers in shock and awe! Zealot: The HALO Corporation sent their top field agent, code name Zealot, to hunt Maxwell Lord. But the villain has a guardian angel in the form of…Wonder Woman?! A throw down for the ages will ensue! Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 8/10/2021