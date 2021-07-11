2K Foundations Announces Toronto Court Revamp & Other Projects

2K Foundations, the philanthropic arm of 2K Games, revealed plans to revamp a basketball court in Toronto this week. Specifically, it's the Lawrence Heights Community Centre, as they helped revamp the court in partnership with the City of Toronto and global artists The Weeknd and NAV. The art for the court was created by artist Ben Johnston, along with a new scoreboard, backboards, and overall repairs. The company also revealed that they will be doing more of this kind of event in other cities. We have a few quotes below from everyone involved as we look forward to seeing where they go next. (Selfishly, we'd love to see this come to SLC after the Jazz had their phenominal season!)

"The support from 2K Foundations has made a huge difference to the children in our community who truly benefit from better access to play," said Janie Romoff, Forestry and Recreation General Manager at Toronto Parks. "In a community that's been greatly impacted by COVID-19, the impact of 2K Foundations' contributions are invaluable and will motivate our kids to pursue their passions on and off the court once it is safe to do so."

"Working with my home city of Toronto and 2K Foundations on this community enrichment effort is something that is personal to me," said The Weeknd, musician and co-founder at HXOUSE. "We're proud to have renovated a space where kids of all backgrounds can hone their crafts and follow their passions."

"As a Toronto native, it's an honor to give back to the city where I grew up playing ball," said NAV. "Because basketball and hip hop can provide so many opportunities for kids growing up in this community, we designed a court and helped renovate a community center that empowers kids of all backgrounds to explore their interests."

"2K Foundations was inspired by the basketball community and started with the goal of giving back to the sport that has been a huge part of our company," said David Ismailer, President at 2K. "Over this past year, we've witnessed firsthand the disruption COVID-19 has brought to the world, and we've learned so much more about what these communities need as a result. We've spent the past year expanding the work we do, both on and off the court, to support projects across music, education, and more. It is with this knowledge that we continue to commit our time, funding, and talent roster to directly help these communities that inspire us, expanding our efforts across different pillars and into more parts of the world."