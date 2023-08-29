Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 30XX, Batterystaple Games

30XX Receives Steam Release Date For September

Batterystaple Games confirmed this week that 30XX is coming to the Nintendo Switch, and its happening sooner than we expected.

Indie game developer and publisher Batterystaple Games has revealed that 30XX is getting released on the Nintendo Switch in September. The team already released the game a few weeks ago on Steam, bringing back that retro platformer style we recognize from titles like Mega Man X. Now the team is eyeing the portable platform as we'll see the game arrive on September 1st in North America, September 12th in Europe, and September 28th in Japan. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the team shows off what the game will play like on the Nintendo Switch!

"30XX combines the crisp controls and fluid movement you love from action platformers like Mega Man X, the replayability of a modern Roguelike (Binding of Isaac, Enter the Gungeon, Dead Cells, etc) and co-op play into a single gorgeous package. Awaken a thousand years after 20XX to realize the world that needed you is gone, changed irreversibly by the advent of the Synthetic Mind and a human race that's lost the will to reach for the stars. Explore the lush, verdant prison our world has become and fight to save what remains. Rise. Fight. Fall. Adapt. There's a sublime meaning in this endless cycle, somewhere, buried deep."

Pulse-pounding action, precise platforming, and beautiful sprite work.

Characters with fully distinct playstyles – master Ace's swift, combo-friendly Techniques and Nina's intricate Power Fusion system for even more replayability.

A fresh new set of levels, items, and powers every time you play – 30XX is never the same game twice!

Roguelike-style progression that lets you tune the game's systems and difficulty as you play, even after you win.

A robust level editor – the same tools the developers use! – that lets you build single-level chunks or entire custom campaigns.

Local and online multiplayer, so you can enjoy 30XX with a friend.

