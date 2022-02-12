3D Realms Announces They Will Publish Sci-Fi Horror Game Ripout

Indie publisher 3D Realms revealed this week that they will be taking over the publishing duties for the sci-fi horror title Ripout. Created by indie developer Pet Project Games, this co-op FPS will have you fighting your way through various derelict ships that are filled with mutants who have a talent for reconfiguring their bodies with objects around them. It's up to you to clear them out and eradicate this pestilence on the galaxy without becoming one yourself. The game will be out sometime this year for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Ripout takes you on an action-packed fight for survival beyond Earth. After genetically engineering a powerful bioweapon to save itself from alien invaders, humanity falls victim to its own creation. You awaken in the year 2084 as one of Earth's last surviving soldiers. Alone amongst the mutated monstrosities of mankind, will you safeguard our legacy… or will our species be forever consumed by the void? Intense Co-op Action: Embark on dangerous missions and explore derelict spaceships on your own, or team up with squadmates in online co-op.

Embark on dangerous missions and explore derelict spaceships on your own, or team up with squadmates in online co-op. Unique Experiences With Each Run: Procedurally generated levels with a variety of objectives deliver endless replayability and suspense. You'll never know what lurks around the corner.

Procedurally generated levels with a variety of objectives deliver endless replayability and suspense. You'll never know what lurks around the corner. Monstrous Challenges: Fight hordes of enemies capable of reconfiguring their bodies with rogue technology and other, smaller creatures for a new threat. Exploit their weaknesses to survive.

Fight hordes of enemies capable of reconfiguring their bodies with rogue technology and other, smaller creatures for a new threat. Exploit their weaknesses to survive. Your Weapon Is Your Pet: Your weapon is also a living being that can transform and evolve in battle. Blast your foes or take them apart piece by piece as you see fit.

Your weapon is also a living being that can transform and evolve in battle. Blast your foes or take them apart piece by piece as you see fit. Personalize Your Playstyle: Customize your soldier to find the perfect loadout for your tastes.

Customize your soldier to find the perfect loadout for your tastes. A Terrifying Future with a Retro Twist: Ripout's visuals, atmosphere, soundtrack, creature designs and more are inspired by the classic retro vision of the best of '80s science fiction.