9th Dawn Remake Scheduled For Release This Week

9th Dawn Remake is set to arrive on Steam later this week, providing fans with a rework of the original along with bonus content.

Article Summary 9th Dawn Remake by Valorware releases on September 25, 2024, offering a refreshed experience of the classic game.

Immerse yourself in a vast open-world RPG with over 45 new dungeons, loads of loot, and hordes of monsters.

Enjoy single-player, online co-op, or local co-op modes; local multiplayer requires a separate game controller.

Raise monster pets, complete side quests, craft gear, and enjoy unique minigames like deck building and epic fishing.

Developer and publisher Valorware has confirmed the release date for 9th Dawn Remake, as the game arrives in just a few days on Steam. This is essentially a labor of love for the team as this was the first game they produced, so going back and giving it some love for fans to enjoy all over again has got to be gratifying. The game is set for release on September 25, 2024, as we have the latest trailer for you here.

9th Dawn Remake

9th Dawn Remake is a massive open-world RPG bursting with dungeon-crawling adventure. The game has been lovingly re-created based on the original 9th Dawn game released in 2012 … which spawned the 9th Dawn series you know and love! Play in single-player mode or with a friend in online or local co-op modes! Experience a vast world filled with huge new dungeons, hordes of monsters, and ridiculous amounts of loot! Following the strange disappearance of the local lighthouse keeper, you are sent on a quest to investigate an evil power stirring within the continent of Montelorne. The Castle of Maltyr calls the most powerful of monsters and poses a great threat to lands nearby. Become a champion by crafting and seeking the best gear, level up your skills, and raise a mighty team of creatures to fight alongside you! – Are you the savior of Montelorne? Prove it.

