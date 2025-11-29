Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A.I.L.A., Fireshine Games, Pulsatrix Studios

A.I.L.A. Drops Launch Trailer Alongside Its Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the tech horror adventure game A.I.L.A., as it is avbailable right now on PC and consoles

Article Summary A.I.L.A. is now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, delivering a gripping techno-horror adventure.

Step into the role of a lone game tester, surviving unsettling AI-crafted nightmares across horror subgenres.

Face a ritualistic cult, solve deadly puzzles, and battle undead forces as realities begin to blur together.

Experience survival, psychological, and action horror gameplay, each with distinct scenarios and atmospheres.

Indie game developer Pulsatrix Studios and publisher Fireshine Games have confirmed the release date for their upcoming horror title, A.I.L.A. The trailer shows off a little bit more of the game, serving as a bit of a sizzle reel to get you interested into diving head-first (literally), as you try to survive as a game tester working with an evil AI. Enjoy the trailer as the game is available right now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

A.I.L.A.

A.I.L.A. is a first-person horror game set in a near future filled with immersive technology. Play as the sole game tester for a revolutionary new fictional AI. Survive intense, unsettling scenarios that prey on Samuel's darkest fears across a range of horror subgenres, each with a distinctive playstyle, atmosphere and world. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, engage in visceral medieval combat against the undead, and overcome hazardous puzzles, surviving gruesome horrors crafted by A.I.L.A. as the lines between the virtual world and reality start to blur…

As a game tester for the revolutionary new AI, A.I.L.A, you'll be trying out brand-new horror experiences before the general public gets to try them out for themselves. However, A.I.L.A's experiences soon begin to make you question what's really happening and what is merely virtual reality across a variety of genres, including survival, psychological and action horror. Solve puzzles, outrun a cult bent on making sure you won't escape, and take on monstrous forces in gruesome combat as you begin to unravel. But remember, this is all just virtual. Everything is fine.

Immerse yourself in disturbing horror experiences as a game tester. Survive dark, unsettling experiences crafted by A.I.L.A. that prey on your deepest and darkest fears. Evade and outrun a ritualistic cult, solve gruesome puzzles, engage in visceral combat against the medieval undead, and more. Share your thoughts, fears, and feedback with A.I.L.A. as she crafts haunting new experiences for you to survive. Experience intense, unsettling scenarios across various horror genres, including survival horror, psychological horror, action horror, and more.

