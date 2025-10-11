Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad, Azimuth Studios

A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad Releases Free Demo

Can you make it to the top of the frustratingly fun A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad? There's a free demo out to let you try

Article Summary A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad launches a free demo for players seeking a rage-inducing pinball climb.

Experience physics-based, one-finger pinball action inspired by challenging games like Getting Over It.

Scale unique flipper-powered mazes, unlock cat themes, and choose optional checkpoints for easier runs.

Participate in Steam Next Fest Oct 13-20; no official release date set yet for the full game launch.

Indie game developer and publisher Azimuth Studios has released a free demo for their new insanity-driving achievement game, A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad. Taking cues from the new trend of climbing games that punish you hard when you fail, you're playing one giant game of pinball where you must hit the ball upward through tons of mazes and challenges in an effort to get to the top of whatever the top may be in this weird world. But along the way, if you should fail and fall, the game will remind you of the long climb back. The game has a free demo available for you to try a few levels on Steam, as they will be a part of Steam Next Fest from October 13-20. But no official release date has been set yet.

A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad

Imagine a version of Pinball 2000 that actively wanted you dead, and you'd be on the way to understanding A Pinball Game That Makes You Mad. Use one button (or even one finger!) to flip the titular Pinball until you feel the titular Mad, in this titular Game inspired by the maddening genius of Bennet Foddy's Getting Over It. Ascend a maze of bespoke flipper-powered puzzles, learning from every fumble and fall. Use timing, wits and patience. When that fails, get mad. Become a Pinball Wizard and claim your awesome gift at the summit. There are optional checkpoints for those who like their glory cheap, and unlockable themes for those who like their pinballs cat-shaped.

Pinball rage climb gameplay that makes you go mad!

Relaxing music that makes you go mad!

Hours of hand-crafted suffering!

Play it with one finger!

Physics-based, almost like real pinball!

Nudge/Time features (these will require extra fingers)

Optional checkpoints and skips – we don't judge!

"Soothing" narration!

Tons of unlockable themes!

2-1000 hours playtime (pending skills)

No AI obviously (eww!)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!