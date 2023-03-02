Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Launches March 7th

Respawn Entertainment revealed the Imperial Guard Collection event for Apex Legends will be launching next week, March 7th, 2023. Running all the way through March 21st, this two-week event will provide a few new options for fun in the game, including the addition of a permanent playlist Mixtape. As well as legendary character and weapon skins to collect, such as the Wraith's "Hope's Dawn" Heirloom. We have more details below with a couple snippets from the blog, along with a trailer to prep you fort Tuesday's festivities.

APEX LEGENDS MIXTAPE

The festivities for the 4th Anniversary of Apex Legends continue with the launch of the Imperial Guard Collection Event! Say hello to Mixtape: a permanent playlist featuring a rotation of Team Deathmatch, Control, and Gun Run! It's the perfect way to take a break from Battle Royale and hone your skills in new ways. We're also excited to be adding the Mixtapes modes to Custom Matches on March 7th! We'll also be adjusting the requirements to start a match based on the modes available.

Players needed to start Battle Royale Mode: 30

Players needed to start Team Deathmatch mode: 12

Players needed to start Control Mode: 6

Players needed to start Gun Run: 6

If this is your first time playing Team Deathmatch you can check out our New Updates Blog to learn more about how the mode and Mixtape work here.

IMPERIAL GUARD COLLECTION EVENT ITEMS

Unlock 24 enchanting limited-time cosmetics, with Legendary skins for Wraith, Gibraltar, Loba, and more! All 24 items will be available in exchange for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals and in Imperial Guard Collection Event Apex Packs for the entire duration of the event. For this collection, we're keeping our anniversary festivities going by changing the crafting cost of items in this event! All Crafting Metal prices for event items will be reduced by 50% (e.g. Legendaries that would have cost 2,400 will be reduced to 1,200). You will be able to craft all the items in the Collection Event for half the cost of Crafting Metals. This means players can unlock Wraith's Hope's Dawn Kunai for half the cost compared to other Collection Events.

We will also be adding 2 Collection Event packs and three regular Apex Packs to the reward tracker, allowing players to unlock Hope's Dawn even sooner! You can still earn up to 1,400 points per day and challenges refresh daily. All these challenges also stack with your Battle Pass, so you can complete multiple challenges at once.