A Slow Discovery Begins In Pokémon GO Tomorrow

A Slow Discovery, the first event of Pokémon GO's new Season of Discovery, begins tomorrow. Let's see what this Slowpoke-themed event has to offer.

The full details from the A Slow Discovery event were posted to the Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features: Galarian Slowpoke will be making its Pokémon GO debut! You can evolve it into Galarian Slowbro by catching 30 Poison-type Pokémon when it's your buddy. We've heard reports that Galarian Slowking is taking its time to make its Pokémon GO appearance. You could even say its arrival might be quite…slow.

Interesting that they're holding off on Galarian Slowking. It makes sense, though. Pokémon GO is dealing with a situation that has seen them catching up to the main franchise, which means that they'll have to figure out ways to slow down. They've done that by slowing Shiny releases by not including one in every event or every Community Day, as well as rollout out Galarian variants at a slower pace than the Alolans. We previously saw Galarian Farfetch'd released with no way to evolve it into Galarian Sirfetch'd, with the evolution unlocked as its own major release later on. I'd expect to see this kind of tiered release for new species more and more as the months and years go on.

Mega Slowbro will make its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids! Keep an eye out for event-exclusive Field Research tasks that'll reward Slowbro Mega Energy.

I, for one, am pleased to know that this will happen during the new phase of Mega Raids where only one Mega will be active at a time. This way, we won't get excited about a Mega Raid popping only to see that it's a Venusaur which has been out for a full year. Now, it'll be all Slowbro all the time here.

Slowpoke, Slakoth, Gulpin, Spoink, and more will be appearing more often in the wild. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Slowbro or Vigoroth!

Keep in mind that the release of Mega Slowbro in raids also unlocking the possibility of Shiny Slowbro encounters regardless of the way you earn the encounter. That means that we are going to have a Shiny-capable Slowbro popping in the wild with the Mega Shiny rate of approximately one in 60. Not bad!

Galarian Slowpoke, Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr will be appearing in one-star raids. Snorlax, Slowking, Slaking, and Toxicroak will be appearing in three-star raids.

Snorlax in raids is sure to be the jewel of the event, as it has not been featured since its Shiny release during Pokémon GO Tour Kanto. If you see one of these pop, be a kind trainer and invite friends!

Collect event-exclusive Field Research that'll challenge you to complete difficult tasks for some very slow rewards. Complete a Slowpoke-themed Collection Challenge during the event to get the exclusive Slowpoke Forever Shirt avatar item, 30 Ultra Balls, and 3,000 XP.

Nothing too crazy here as far as rewards, but certainly worth doing.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the new raid rotation this event will bring to Pokémon GO.