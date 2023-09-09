Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abomi Nation, Orange Pylon Games

Abomi Nation To Release On Consoles In Late September

Dangen Entertainment confirmed they will release Abomi Nation for both Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles a few weeks from now.

Indie game developer Orange Pylon Games and publisher Dangen Entertainment confirmed Abomi Nation will be released later this month. The game has been inspired by the Nuzlocke challenge, as you will enter a world of monster-taming mixed with roguelite mechanics and a few extra bits of spice that will put a new spin on the genre. The game will be released for Xbox consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on September 28. Enjoy the trailer and info below!

"In the ever-changing world of Abomi Nation, no two island runs or teams are alike, ensuring each playthrough is a unique and fun experience. The island of Abomi Nation itself is a living entity, transforming with each new run of the game. Adventurers will constantly face fresh challenges, towns, NPCs and discoveries as they explore the ever-evolving environment. Players can unlock new Abomi forms, explore new areas, and access a variety of items through successive runs. The heart of Abomi Nation lies in its turn-based combat system, where mastering elements, strengths and weaknesses of enemies is the key to success. With over 175 enchanting 'Abomis' to befriend, players can build their dream team, each Abomi member offering unique abilities and charm. Unleash devastating attacks such as 'Infernal Blast' and 'Quivering Quake,' or rally their teammates with moves like 'Speech!'"

"As the player's adventure unfolds, the bond between any two Abomis will grow, causing them to behave differently when their friends are in danger. Abomis have different personalities from one another, and this will impact how multiple Abomis react to the same situation. Players can boost their team's stats by eating together, playing minigames, and participating in all sorts of events offered by friendly townsfolk. Players are given the reins to customize their journey according to their preferences. Whether they seek the thrill of permadeath or a more relaxed adventure, Abomi Nation caters to every player's gaming style."

