Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Survivor, Dark Point Games

Achilles: Survivor Will Leave Early Access This Month

After being in Early Access for the past few months, Achilles: Survivor has a proper release date for PC and consoles this month

Article Summary Achilles: Survivor exits Early Access and launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this July.

Battle hordes in Tartarus as Achilles or other survivors after defying Hades himself.

Experience fast-paced action, base building, trap crafting, and roguelite progression.

Unlock new heroes, face varied bosses, and grow stronger with treasures each run.

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games has revealed the official release date for the latest entry in their action RPG series, Achilles: Survivor. The game has been in Early Access for the past few months on Steam, giving players a chance to check out the sequel while they worked on the final product. Now we know the game will arrive for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on July 29, 2025. What's more, they also confirmed a Nintendo Switch version will arrives in Q3 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above!

Achilles: Survivor

Following the end of the Trojan War, Hades, the god of death, resurrected Achilles to use him in his plots against the other gods. Once his plans came to fruition, Hades claimed Achilles' soul and cast him into Tartarus—the underworld of the dead. Yet, Achilles managed to break free, liberating the souls of many other beings, known as survivors, in the process—including those who had fallen by his own hand. Infuriated by this act of defiance, Hades unleashed legions of creatures and allies to hunt down the escapees, swearing to pursue them until the last one was captured. Step into the shoes of Achilles or one of the many survivors freed from Tartarus and engage in a desperate struggle with high stakes.

This myth-fueled bullet heaven throws you into a relentless fight against the armies of Hades, combining fast-paced action, base-building, trap crafting, and roguelite progression. Built upon months of community feedback and relentless iteration, Achilles: Survivor arrives with loads of new content, sharpened mechanics, and godlike chaos as Achilles and many of his unlikely allies rise from the depths of Tartarus for one last stand.

Survival Bullet Heaven With Building Mechanics: Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications.

Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications. Diverse Characters: Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers.

Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers. Dynamic Action: Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger.

Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger. Various Bosses & Enemies : Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes.

: Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes. Meta Progression: Return from each expedition with treasures that make you even stronger

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!