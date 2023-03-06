Across The Valley Announces PSVR2 Release Date Take up farming by lending a literal hand in this new VR simulator, Across The Valley, as it will be coming to the PSVR2 next month.

VR developer and publisher FusionPlay confirmed that they will be releasing their farming title Across The Valley for the PSVR2 in early April. The game had only been revealed a few months ago as a SteamVR title, but they hadn't really given any indication of when we might see it. Now we know it will be out for both platforms on April 6th, 2023. The game will challenge you to take up your standard farming sim challenges, only instead of clicking a button and waiting for the meter, you'll actually pitch in with your hands to take care of the place. You can check out the latest trailer below as we now wait out the next month to try it.

"Lend a hand — literally — so that everything can grow and thrive. Sow, water and harvest your own plants. Raise adorable baby animals. Milk the cows, shear the sheep and go on a truffle hunt with the pigs — all in fun mini-games. The graphics in Across the Valley have a fantastic hand-drawn style. The grass here is lush and green, and the sunsets are golden. Enjoy the idyllic countryside and relax to the sounds of the atmospheric soundtrack. On your farm, there's something to do every day. Give your plants and animals plenty of love and care! They'll reward you with a bountiful harvest. You can use your profits to expand your farm — your planning table will let you see it all easily."

"Until now, you've only played farm simulators — but now you can move into your own virtual farm. Instead of clicking around in menus, you care for the animals and plants with your own hands. Instead of looking at your farm from up above, you're right in the middle of it. Why just watch an avatar pet your animals when you can pet them yourself?"