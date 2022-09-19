Action-Adventure RPG There Is No Light Released On PC

HypeTrain Digital and developer Zelart revealed their latest action-adventure RPG There Is No Light is now on PC. In what looks like one of the grittiest pixel art titles we've seen this year, you'll be taking on the role of a lone adventurer winding your way through a desolated underground society that has forgotten what the sun even looks like. There is a religion within these caverns that people have become accustomed to blindly following, but you're not buying into it as you will see what exactly they are asking many to do. You can check out the game right now on Steam as we have the latest trailer and info for you down below.

Things are looking pretty bleak for humanity in There Is No Light. A new god has emerged aptly named The Great Hand who makes periodic visits to pluck newborns from their families and take them beyond the gates of Sanctuary. Yours is one such child. The only thing standing between you and getting your child back are hordes of enemies including dangerous bosses and a labyrinthian world that is yours to explore how you want.

Fighting so many enemies calls for a need for multiple weapons. In There Is No Light players can seamlessly swap between four different weapons on the go to eviscerate any that stand in their path. A massive skill tree gives players the freedom to build out each of their weapons to create their own unique fighting style. Players will be able to explore the beautifully atmospheric pixel art world of There Is No Light however they choose. Every decision will impact how they experience the game's non-linear story as well as the world around them through the game's karma system. Embark on a dangerous journey witnessing a 30-hour story of family, war, and redemption.